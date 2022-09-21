Read full article on original website
Related
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Jimmy Butler’s agent takes aim at Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe after Miami Heat star gets disrespected in ESPN rankings
With the 2022-23 NBA season just around the corner, experts, analysts and pundits alike are offering their expectations and predictions for what is to come in the latest chapter of NBA excitement. After ESPN placed Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler outside of the top 10 in its player rankings, Butler’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Says The Lakers Are Not Trading For Buddy Hield Because LeBron James And Anthony Davis Pushed Hard Jeanie Buss To Get Russell Westbrook Last Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 NBA titles which contributes to them being one of the most iconic NBA franchises in the league. In fact, they are tied with the Boston Celtics for the most banners hanging in the rafters. So one would assume that the Purple and Gold...
NBC Sports
Report: Danny Ainge reunites with Kelly Olynyk in Jazz-Pistons trade
Boston Celtics fans are about to be even more familiar with the 2022-23 Utah Jazz. The Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. Current Jazz CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor Danny Ainge...
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of New Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will open up training camp in a week, and play their first preseason game on October 4 against the Detroit Pistons. They are coming off a disappointing season where they went just 37-45 and finished as the 11th...
Nets’ Ben Simmons Fires Brutal Shot At Shaquille O’Neal
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, many have no clue what to expect from the Brooklyn Nets. A lot of that will have to do with how Ben Simmons returns and fits with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Simmons has been in the news recently, not simply because of his game on the court, but also his opinion of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal off the court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA Twitter reacts to Andre Iguodala returning to Warriors
On Friday, the Golden State Warriors filled one of their open roster spots with a familiar face. In a special announcement during his podcast “Point Forward” with Evan Turner, Andre Iguodala revealed his decision to re-sign with the Warriors for his 19th season in the NBA. Via @pointforward...
NBA Executive Likes Lakers-Spurs Trade For Russell Westbrook
With just a few days until NBA training camps open for all 30 teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, point guard Russell Westbrook remains on the roster. After a press conference for general manager, Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham was canceled this week, speculation rose that Los Angeles may be working on a trade.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Top 5 Players In The NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best of The Best
The NBA is in a pretty interesting place right now. As the older generation of NBA greats begins to fade, a new cast of characters is taking up the mantle and slowly edging out the same guys they grew up admiring. The result has been a rapidly-changing league that has...
NBA・
Lakers News: Former L.A. Champ Mitch Richmond Picks Favorite NBA Contemporaries
Do any 1990s Lakers make the cut?
Comments / 0