With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, many have no clue what to expect from the Brooklyn Nets. A lot of that will have to do with how Ben Simmons returns and fits with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Simmons has been in the news recently, not simply because of his game on the court, but also his opinion of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal off the court.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO