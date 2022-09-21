ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Danny Ainge reunites with Kelly Olynyk in Jazz-Pistons trade

Boston Celtics fans are about to be even more familiar with the 2022-23 Utah Jazz. The Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. Current Jazz CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor Danny Ainge...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Announce Signing Of New Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will open up training camp in a week, and play their first preseason game on October 4 against the Detroit Pistons. They are coming off a disappointing season where they went just 37-45 and finished as the 11th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Nets’ Ben Simmons Fires Brutal Shot At Shaquille O’Neal

With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, many have no clue what to expect from the Brooklyn Nets. A lot of that will have to do with how Ben Simmons returns and fits with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Simmons has been in the news recently, not simply because of his game on the court, but also his opinion of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal off the court.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Likes Lakers-Spurs Trade For Russell Westbrook

With just a few days until NBA training camps open for all 30 teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, point guard Russell Westbrook remains on the roster. After a press conference for general manager, Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham was canceled this week, speculation rose that Los Angeles may be working on a trade.
NBA

