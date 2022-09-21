Gary Morris, 66, of Whitesburg, died September 12 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington. He was a son of the late Claude and Ella Cook Morris. Surviving are two daughters, Amanda Mannaa of Johnson City, Tenn. and Wyndee Morris of Lawrenceville, Ga.; a son, Matthew Morris of Whitesburg; six grandchildren, Haeli Salters, Sheehan Morris, Zahra Mannaa, Noah Mannaa, Kellan Morris, and Cheyenne Guerrero; a great-grandchild, Ivyona Lewis; his former wife, Denita Caudill; three brothers, Greg Morris of Jenkins; Bobby Morris of Sandlick, and Jimmy Morris of Whitesburg; and two sisters, Glenda Stallard of Jenkins and Della Yonts of Whitesburg.

