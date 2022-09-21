Read full article on original website
Services held for Gary Morris
Gary Morris, 66, of Whitesburg, died September 12 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington. He was a son of the late Claude and Ella Cook Morris. Surviving are two daughters, Amanda Mannaa of Johnson City, Tenn. and Wyndee Morris of Lawrenceville, Ga.; a son, Matthew Morris of Whitesburg; six grandchildren, Haeli Salters, Sheehan Morris, Zahra Mannaa, Noah Mannaa, Kellan Morris, and Cheyenne Guerrero; a great-grandchild, Ivyona Lewis; his former wife, Denita Caudill; three brothers, Greg Morris of Jenkins; Bobby Morris of Sandlick, and Jimmy Morris of Whitesburg; and two sisters, Glenda Stallard of Jenkins and Della Yonts of Whitesburg.
Funeral services are held for Vicki Kincer Adams
Vicki Kincer Adams, 60, died September 15. The daughter of the late David and Roberta Kincer, she was born in Whitesburg. She was a 1980 graduate of Fleming- Neon High School. Ms. Adams worked for 25-plus years in retail, and she very much enjoyed the work and all the people she met along her path.
