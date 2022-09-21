Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
SECOND DAY WITH RAIN IN ROSEBURG
Roseburg had significant rainfall for the second day in a row, on Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded .45 inches of rain. That followed .33 inches of rain on Tuesday. Fall begins with dry conditions starting Thursday through the next week. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s.
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA RIVER CLEAN UP IS SATURDAY
Umpqua Watersheds and the Native Fish Society are leading the 38th annual Umpqua River clean-up day on Saturday. Organizers say there is a lot of trash that needs to be removed before the high water comes. They are asking for volunteers to help clean up the shores of the river from the headwaters to the sea. Those helping can work as teams or individuals.
oregontoday.net
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
oregonbusiness.com
Wildfire Season Slams Southern Oregon’s Tourist Economy
Small business owners are adapting their plans, purchasing their own firefighting equipment as blazes worsen. Stephen Hardesty, who owns the Arbor Inn in Oakridge, had his own personal firefighting truck gassed up and ready go when he received a wildfire evacuation order for him and his employees Sept. 9 as the Cedar Creek fire swept through the region.
Eugene, Springfield residents told to stay indoors due to poor air quality
Officials are telling people in the Eugene and Springfield area that smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is making the air quality unhealthy. Both the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health tweeted Monday about the worsening air conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The Cedar Creek fire is now 11% contained but is still burning more than 113,000 acres in the Willamette National Forest.
Rain slows growth of Cedar Creek Fire, brings shift in risks to firefighters
The Cedar Creek Fire barely grew on Monday, as rain and cooler temperatures continued to have positive impacts, but fire officials said Tuesday the danger to firefighters continues and shifts in wetter weather to the potential for falling rocks or trees in burned areas. The post Rain slows growth of Cedar Creek Fire, brings shift in risks to firefighters appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
kezi.com
Family without home after Roseburg house fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A family has been displaced after a house fire that started in the laundry room caused serious damage to the structure, the Roseburg Fire Department said. RFD says they responded to the fire at 1595 west Lookingglass Road about 12:20 p.m. on September 22. When they arrived, they say they found residents had safely evacuated a one-story home with smoke and fire billowing out of the laundry room. Fire officials say crews went into action, searching the interior and exterior of the house for any potential victims while working to put out the fire from inside the house. Firefighters say the fire was able to be put out, but the house suffered extensive damage from the fire, smoke and water and was rendered unlivable.
roguevalleymagazine.com
There Are Few Places Like Del Rio Vineyards in Gold Hill, Oregon
Is it a hotel, a vineyard, or a tasting room? Well, it is all three. The tasting room which is historic, and slightly renovated Rock Point Stage Hotel marks the entrance to The Del Rio Vineyard Estates. Built-in 1864 by L.J. Wight at the edge of his property, it still...
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 9.23.22
Adapt mental health professionals Toni Zimmer, Brenda Royal and Nicole Matz and talk about the impacts of the pandemic on the mental health of young people. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 9 23 2022.
kqennewsradio.com
LIBRARY TO STREAM EVENT WITH THRILLER WRITE
Roseburg Public Library will have a Facebook Live streaming event with writer Glen Erik Hamilton, on Thursday October 6th at 6:30 p.m. A release said Hamilton is the author of the Van Shaw series of crime thrillers set in the Pacific Northwest. It focuses on an elite military veteran who returns to Seattle when his estranged grandfather calls him home. His novels have won Anthony, Macavity and Strand Critics awards and have been nominated for other honors.
kqennewsradio.com
COVID-19 CASES JUMP WAY UP IN COUNTY
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County were up by 89 percent this week versus the previous seven-day period. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said the county had 187 cases in the week ending Wednesday. That is an increase from the 99 cases reported the week before. No COVID-19 deaths...
KDRV
Grants Pass police looking for missing and endangered juvenile
11am UPDATE: Grants Pass PD has confirmed to Newswatch 12 that the child has been found safe. GRANTS PASS, Ore. - The Grants Pass police department is actively looking for and asking the publics help finding a missing and endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10 pm on Thursday when he snuck out of his home. Malykai is approximately 5'9" and 140 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan and white sweater and black sweatpants. It is believed Malykai is on foot with a juvenile female in the Grants Pass area. Malykai is considered endangered because of his age.
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON HOLDING OKTOBERFEST TOURNAMENT
The City of Winston is holding an Oktoberfest Tournament. It will take place Friday September 30th through Sunday October 2nd. Tournament games begin Friday night at 6:00 p.m. Activities will take place at Civic Wayside Park and at Riverbend Park. Two-person teams can participate in activities like nail pounding, speed pretzel eating, a keg race, a stein race and more. The team with the best score from each tournament game will compete against each other on Sunday afternoon in the finals with the winners getting a $10,000 cash prize.
kqennewsradio.com
CLASSICAL PIANIST AT UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Internationally acclaimed pianist Andrei Andreev will perform at Umpqua Community College Wednesday night. The evening will honor and benefit the 25th anniversary of the Douglas County Youth Orchestra. Andreev completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Russia and has a Master of Piano Performance degree from the University of Oregon....
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
kezi.com
Cleanup of some homes near shuttered wood treatment plant delayed, Oregon DEQ says
EUGENE, Ore. -- Cleanup of soil at five homes near the closed-down J.H. Baxter and Co. Incorporated wood treatment plant in west Eugene has been delayed to early 2023 due to higher-than-expected concentrations of toxins, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said. According to the Oregon DEQ, the soil at...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
kqennewsradio.com
U.S. MARKET NOW OPEN ON NORTHWEST AVIATION DRIVE
U.S. Market + Space Age Fuel is now open in Roseburg. The 4,000 plus square foot store and adjacent fueling station is at 3150 Northwest Aviation Drive, just east of Interstate 5. Director of Marketing for U.S. Market Enterprises Ian Koenig told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the company is expecting to hire between 15-30 employees for the new location. Koenig said they offer some of the cheapest fuel in Roseburg along with fresh chicken and deli food, and some of the best pricing on tobacco products. There is a milkshake machine, slushie machines, plus snacks including both frozen and healthy options.
klcc.org
Citing deep extent of contamination , DEQ delays soil removal from homes near J.H. Baxter plant
There are more delays in the planned removal of soil from residences near the closed J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says five homes were scheduled to have soil contaminated with high levels of dioxins removed and replaced by year’s end. But with some yards showing contamination as deep as 12 inches, more sampling is needed to help determine the amount.
