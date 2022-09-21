ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Candelario leads Tigers against the Orioles after 4-hit outing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Detroit Tigers (56-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-71, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-11, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles after Jeimer Candelario’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Baltimore is 76-71 overall and 41-32 at home. The Orioles have gone 50-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit has gone 27-46 on the road and 56-91 overall. The Tigers have a 42-19 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Tigers have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 27 home runs, 51 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .248 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 13-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Harold Castro has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 41 RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 14-for-36 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .212 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Alcantara strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 4-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 in eight dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz had his first career four-hit game with a homer, two doubles and a single for Miami. The 27-year-old Alcantara (14-8) allowed Joey Meneses’ home run in the first and little else. “When the hitters are so aggressive you have to take advantage of the over-swing,” Alcantara said. “After that first inning I just wanted to finish the game. That’s my mentality all the time.”
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Cards star Pujols hits 699th career HR, connects vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 699th career home run on Friday night, continuing his remarkable run toward history in his final season. The 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinals slugger went deep to the left-field pavilion off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney on a 1-2 pitch with one out in the third inning. The ball traveled 434 feet and landed several rows up. Pujols received a standing ovation from the crowd at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

