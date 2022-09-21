Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Glen Tucker Jackson
Glen Tucker Jackson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was called to the Lord on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, he was 33 years old. Glen is survived by his parents, Gary and Reba (Lee) Jackson of Murfreesboro, and his brother, Lee Fynis Jackson of Worcester, Massachusetts. Glen also leaves behind his cherished Aunt Janet, Uncle Allen, and many beloved cousins and friends.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24, various times. This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 15th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. Train rides will be available for only $1 and many other kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage provided by Carpe Artista.
Smyrna Rotary 20th Annual Wings of Freedom Fish Fry Another Success
Rotary Club of Smyrna has spearheaded the Wings of Freedom Fish Fry for 20 years. Over the life of the event, they have raised more than $1.7 million dollars that they have donated to the city and a number of local non-profit organizations. This year they raised an additional estimated $195,000, as funds are still coming in from their online auction.
Bettie Page Historical Marker to be Unveiled at Nashville High School
A historical marker, honoring pinup icon and Nashville native Bettie Page, will be unveiled at Page’s alma mater Hume-Fogg Academic High School. The unveiling is expected to take place later this year or the beginning of next year. The marker is all thanks to Ben Wilkinson, a graduate of...
OBITUARY: Sue S. Cain
Sue S. Cain, age 79, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Greenwood, Mississippi and attended college in Mississippi, pursuing her lifelong career in education. She taught for 38 years, including schools in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana and spent the majority of her career in Rutherford County, teaching at Smyrna and LaVergne High Schools.
Nashville Entrepreneur Center Announces 2022 Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame Inductees
One of the biggest award shows in the city is scheduled for Oct. 24 to honor Middle Tennessee entrepreneurs and city legends. Nashville Entrepreneur Center (EC) has announced its new inductees to be welcomed into the Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame. The individuals will be formally honored at the 2022 NEXT Awards on Oct. 24, taking place inside the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. This year’s class includes:
OBITUARY: Herbert ‘Roger’ Dillon
Mr. Herbert “Roger” Dillon passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at National Health Care, he was 75 years old. He was born on February 11, 1947 at the old Rutherford County Hospital. He grew up in the Walter Hill community hunting and fishing. He was known to...
OBITUARY: Matthew Brian Morehead
Matthew Brian Morehead, age 50, passed away suddenly at his home in Smyrna, Tennessee on Friday, September 16, 2022. Beloved by his mother, Susan Douglas (Bob), and brothers Troy Morehead (Vickie) and Keith Morehead, step-sisters, Jennifer Plattenburgh (Randy) and Donna Brewer (Steve). He is preceded in death by his father,...
OBITUARY: Edwin Earl ‘Big Earl’ Doran
Edwin Earl “Big Earl” Doran of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, he was 93 years old. He was a native of Paducah KY and was preceded in death by his wife, Lavera Mae Doran. Mr. Doran was a member of the United Methodist Church...
Local Student Bands Superlocrian and Outpost Win Coveted Spot to Perform at Pilgrimage Festival
Two local bands, comprised mainly of high school students, have won a spot to play at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, a two-day festival taking place this weekend in Franklin, TN. Pilgrimage Festival partnered with Williamson County Schools’ Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center (EIC), to host the two finalists in...
OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Everette Jackson
James “Jim” Everette Jackson, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born October 31, 1940, in Utica, MS to the late Dampeer and Eva Grace McPherson Jackson. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rebecca “Becky” Dawson Jackson;...
The Apple Truck Tour Returns to the Greater Nashville Area Delivering Fresh, Michigan Apples
The Apple Truck, using a refrigerated truck carrying freshly picked Michigan apples, will expand its tour through the American South in September and October 2022. It offers the best of Michigan apples to over 130 tour stops across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and South Carolina this fall.
OBITUARY: Jonathan Lamar Rhyne
Mr. Jonathan Lamar Rhyne of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, he was 48 years old. He was born in Madison and grew up in Hendersonville. Jonathan was a 1993 graduate of Hendersonville High School. He had attended New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and was a member of First Baptist Church Hendersonville.
Local Students to Perform in Nashville Ballet’s Cinderella at TPAC this October
Nashville Ballet’s Cinderella to Feature Youth Cast. Nashville Ballet will be opening their 2022-23 season with the help of local students as they present Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella. Running at TPAC October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature Nashville Ballet company dancers, live music by the Nashville Symphony, and a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation.
OBITUARY: Melody Lynne Bailey
Melody Lynne Bailey of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, she was 67 years old. She was a native of Haslett, MI and was preceded in death by her father, Norman Shuck. Mrs. Bailey attended Blackman United Methodist Church and was retired as Dr. Saraswat’s office manager....
Ribbon Cutting: The Learning Zone in Smyrna
Learning Zone – Smyrna held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna. Learning Zone at Smyrna is a brand new preschool and daycare center conveniently located to serve families in the community of Smyrna. Learning Zone preschools and daycare centers in Smyrna are committed to providing the highest quality child care and offer their own STEAM preschool curriculum takes cutting edge learning to new heights!
Spend Some Time on Yourself at A Moment’s Peace
We all love summer with its laidback days of swimming pools and playgrounds, but the different routine, or even a lack of routine, can cause us to get a little laid back with our skincare, too. Later nights, days in the sun, and chlorinated pool water are all challenging to our skin, too.
Nashville Man Arrested for Attacks on Two Women in April and August
September 22, 2022 – Sex Crimes detectives assigned to the Special Victims Division today arrested an East Nashville man for two attacks against women, one on August 13 in the 1700 block of Broadway, the other on April 30 in the 100 block of 17th Avenue South. Curtis Brooks,...
9 Not-to-Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2022
Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 24 – 26 at Harlindsale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. The two-day music and arts festival features at least ten hours of music each day with headliners including Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Dawes and many more.
