Philadelphia, PA

3 critically injured in head-on crash in Fairmount Park

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZZva_0i48TdJx00

Three people were injured in a head-on crash in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened at the intersection of Montgomery Drive and Belmont Mansion Drive around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say one person was ejected through the front windshield of a vehicle.

Two others were trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated.

All three victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they found a gun in a sedan involved in the wreck.

Comments / 2

 

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

