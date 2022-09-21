3 critically injured in head-on crash in Fairmount Park

Three people were injured in a head-on crash in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened at the intersection of Montgomery Drive and Belmont Mansion Drive around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say one person was ejected through the front windshield of a vehicle.

Two others were trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated.

All three victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they found a gun in a sedan involved in the wreck.