3 critically injured in head-on crash in Fairmount Park
Three people were injured in a head-on crash in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia. It happened at the intersection of Montgomery Drive and Belmont Mansion Drive around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say one person was ejected through the front windshield of a vehicle. Two others were trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated. All three victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say they found a gun in a sedan involved in the wreck.
