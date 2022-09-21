ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Edwin Earl ‘Big Earl’ Doran

Edwin Earl “Big Earl” Doran of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, he was 93 years old. He was a native of Paducah KY and was preceded in death by his wife, Lavera Mae Doran. Mr. Doran was a member of the United Methodist Church...
SMYRNA, TN
OBITUARY: Herbert ‘Roger’ Dillon

Mr. Herbert “Roger” Dillon passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at National Health Care, he was 75 years old. He was born on February 11, 1947 at the old Rutherford County Hospital. He grew up in the Walter Hill community hunting and fishing. He was known to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Matthew Brian Morehead

Matthew Brian Morehead, age 50, passed away suddenly at his home in Smyrna, Tennessee on Friday, September 16, 2022. Beloved by his mother, Susan Douglas (Bob), and brothers Troy Morehead (Vickie) and Keith Morehead, step-sisters, Jennifer Plattenburgh (Randy) and Donna Brewer (Steve). He is preceded in death by his father,...
SMYRNA, TN
OBITUARY: Jonathan Lamar Rhyne

Mr. Jonathan Lamar Rhyne of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, he was 48 years old. He was born in Madison and grew up in Hendersonville. Jonathan was a 1993 graduate of Hendersonville High School. He had attended New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and was a member of First Baptist Church Hendersonville.
SMYRNA, TN
OBITUARY: Marcia Lou Neeley Worley

Marcia Lou Neeley Worley, age 75 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at her home on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, Ohio and resided in Murfreesboro for 42 years. Marcia was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Ruth Snider Neeley of Wisconsin and sister, Suzanne Beetham...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Sue S. Cain

Sue S. Cain, age 79, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Greenwood, Mississippi and attended college in Mississippi, pursuing her lifelong career in education. She taught for 38 years, including schools in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana and spent the majority of her career in Rutherford County, teaching at Smyrna and LaVergne High Schools.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: William D. Winfrey

Mr. William D. Winfrey passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, he was 79 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Mildred “Marie” Carney Winfrey; and sister, Nancy Winfrey. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Winfrey; son, Marcus...
SMYRNA, TN
OBITUARY: Kenneth R. Merritt Jr.

Mr. Kenneth R. Merritt, Jr. completed his earthly journey on Thursday, September 15, 2022, he was 90 years old. Throughout his life, Ken was kind, loyal, and compassionate. Ken loved his family and cherished his friends. Ken was a graduate of Hargrave Military Academy and the University of Richmond. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. Ken’s life’s work with the Food and Drug Administration led him around the world resolving health and welfare issues for the benefit of mankind. He retired from the FDA in 2012 after 50 years of service.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Dwight Robison

Dwight Robison of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, he was 73 years old. A native of Frankfort, IN, he was the son of the late Thomas Robison and Julia Jean Stockberger Robison. Mr. Robison is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Charles) Clark of Murfreesboro, TN; son,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Everette Jackson

James “Jim” Everette Jackson, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born October 31, 1940, in Utica, MS to the late Dampeer and Eva Grace McPherson Jackson. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rebecca “Becky” Dawson Jackson;...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Smyrna Rotary 20th Annual Wings of Freedom Fish Fry Another Success

Rotary Club of Smyrna has spearheaded the Wings of Freedom Fish Fry for 20 years. Over the life of the event, they have raised more than $1.7 million dollars that they have donated to the city and a number of local non-profit organizations. This year they raised an additional estimated $195,000, as funds are still coming in from their online auction.
SMYRNA, TN
OBITUARY: Gerlinde ‘Linda’ Cupples

Gerlinde “Linda” Cupples, age 47 of Rockvale, Tennessee died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a brief illness. She was a native of Riverside, California and a daughter of Matthew McLinden and Marjorie Cameron. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by...
ROCKVALE, TN
OBITUARY: Glen Tucker Jackson

Glen Tucker Jackson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was called to the Lord on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, he was 33 years old. Glen is survived by his parents, Gary and Reba (Lee) Jackson of Murfreesboro, and his brother, Lee Fynis Jackson of Worcester, Massachusetts. Glen also leaves behind his cherished Aunt Janet, Uncle Allen, and many beloved cousins and friends.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24, various times. This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 15th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. Train rides will be available for only $1 and many other kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage provided by Carpe Artista.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville Entrepreneur Center Announces 2022 Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame Inductees

One of the biggest award shows in the city is scheduled for Oct. 24 to honor Middle Tennessee entrepreneurs and city legends. Nashville Entrepreneur Center (EC) has announced its new inductees to be welcomed into the Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame. The individuals will be formally honored at the 2022 NEXT Awards on Oct. 24, taking place inside the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. This year’s class includes:
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
