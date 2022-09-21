ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Democrat-contolled media spreading disinformation and lies

By Letter to the Editor
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago
Editor, Register-Mail: The Democrat controlled media attempts to control our perceptions with their misinformation, disinformation, and deceptions. That was called propaganda under Hitler's Joseph Goebbels. Goebbels stated if a lie was repeated often enough it would become truth to the gullible masses. We call that "brainwashing." The mainstream media has lost credibility as they obviously support the Democrat's agenda. The left and the media are imposing their agenda on the rest of us by repeating lies.

A recent poll conducted by a reputable polling entity reflects the real truth about what the mainstream media wants us to believe as the media's "truth." Blacks comprise 13% of our population, not the 40% reflected in the media ads. Less than one-third of 1% of our citizenry are transgender. Only 3% of our population is gay as they dictate and push acceptance of their lifestyle on the rest of us. Sixty percent of our people believe abortion should be legal in extenuating circumstances, however, support drops off significantly during the second and third trimesters, especially when the only reason is the convenience of the mother. That is not what the majority of pro-choicers or the media would have us believe. We are at a point where the majority of us do not believe much of what the media or the left project.

Side note: A recent critic of mine wrote more of the left's disinformation in a response to my letters-to-the editor regarding America's Christian founding principles. He indicated that our federal Congressional representatives do not profess to be Christian. He's wrong! I am at a stage of my life when I will give my antagonists a piece of my mind that I can't afford to if I want to continue to be the gracious person I have always been. I do it anyway! FYI: Nearly nine out of 10 of the 117th House of Representatives describe themselves as Christians (88%). Eighty seven percent of U.S. Senators also profess to be Christians.

Side note: Jesus said, "I am the way. No one comes to the father but through me." Of course, if you do not believe in God or Jesus, or you believe that God does not exist, your fate is already assured. That is not disinformation, it is Biblical. As we grow older we come closer to the finish line in life's journey. We need to keep our focus on the goal ahead. There will be an eternal reward for those who focus on God's will and not their own. — Thomas Mosher, Victoria

Editor's Note: Gallup in 2021 reported 7.1% of Americans identify as LGBTQ. Pew Research found in 2022 that 5% of Americans are transgender, or nonbinary.

