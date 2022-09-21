ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

LETTER: Can we talk? Maybe not. Both sides banning topics of discomfort

By Letter to the Editor
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKVsq_0i48ScKb00

Editor, Register-Mail: “There are factions on both the left and the right that are insecure enough in their ideas that they’ve tried to ban discussion of certain facts or topics out of discomfort, or simply to score political points. But only the right-wing legislators are currently trying to write censorship into law.” (This and other quotes taken from the Editorial Board’s New York Times column “A Pernicious Threat to Free Expression”)

(For clarity, ring-wing legislators refer to Republicans, although it remains to be seen whether or not all Republican voters consider themselves right-wing. I guess the midterm election should help determine this.)

“This year alone, 137 gag order bills, which would restrict the discussions of topics such as race, gender, sexuality and American history in kindergarten through 12th grade and higher education, have been introduced in 36 state legislatures, according to a report released last month by PEN America, a free speech organization.”

This is happening in not only public schools but in private schools and universities. Book banning and restrictions on speech, especially regarding abortion, are sought in venues such as the internet and on websites, libraries and bookstores and over the phone.

In addition, these new measures are more punitive in that they have penalties including fines, loss of state funding for institutions, dismissal and criminal charges for teachers and others.

(When President Biden called out MAGA Republicans as “semi-fascist,” he might have been too kind.)

This Times column ended with this warning “Free expression isn’t just a feature of a democracy; it is a prerequisite.” — Steve Miller, Nauvoo

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Does God Exist?

1. We are capable of knowing certainly that there is a God. THOUGH God has given us no innate ideas of himself; though he has stamped no original characters on our minds, wherein we may read his being; yet having furnished us with those faculties our minds are endowed with, he hath not left himself without witness: since we have sense, perception, and reason, and cannot want a clear proof of him, as long as we carry OURSELVES about us. Nor can we justly complain of our ignorance in this great point; since he has so plentifully provided us with the means to discover and know him; so far as is necessary to the end of our being, and the great concernment of our happiness. But, though this be the most obvious truth that reason discovers, and though its evidence be (if I mistake not) equal to mathematical certainty: yet it requires thought and attention; and the mind must apply itself to a regular deduction of it from some part of our intuitive knowledge, or else we shall be as uncertain and ignorant of this as of other propositions, which are in themselves capable of clear demonstration. To show, therefore, that we are capable of KNOWING, i.e. BEING CERTAIN that there is a God, and HOW WE MAY COME BY this certainty, I think we need go no further than OURSELVES, and that undoubted knowledge we have of our own existence.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Editorial Board#New York Times#Republicans#American
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Stonewalling Prevents Communication And Destroys Relationships

It was a completely foreign term to me until a few years ago when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”

Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Harper's Bazaar

Soma Sara: How writing helped me make sense of my trauma

I was intimidated by the notion of writing this book. Writing, as a first-time author, felt like an impossible feat. There was no real recipe, routine or structure to my own writing process. Weirdly enough, this lack of structure led me to some interesting places, as I found myself being drawn to ideas and material that widened my perspective and challenged my world view. I began questioning everything, and I reconsidered my past experiences.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Upworthy

People name 24 'red flags' that actually shouldn't be considered problematic

Reddit user MuchDuck kicked off an interesting discussion in the r/AskReddit community a couple of weeks ago when they posed this thought-provoking question to its 37 million members: "What is widely considered a red flag but actually is not?" Thousands of responses flooded in, with people taking the opportunity to clear the air on some behavioral traits and relationship and lifestyle choices that are widely demonized by society.
SOCIETY
Reason.com

Don't Hold Your Breath Waiting for a Post-Pandemic 'Return to Normal'

President Biden may have admitted "the pandemic is over" with regard to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean we won't be feeling its sting for a long time to come. Security expert Brian Michael Jenkins argues that "the normality we knew before will not return" as we suffer the lingering effects on policy, erosion of liberty, and breakdowns in social cohesion. Data from elsewhere shows that we're already living in a world affected by the pandemic and the policies adopted in response to the virus. Pointing to the after-effects of historical epidemics, Jenkins predicts the damage may last for generations.
POTUS
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy