ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

Golf: St. Charles' Leo Walling driving toward second state berth

By Scott Hennen, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNtKx_0i48SMP500

A driver is normally tailored to a top-notch golfer like a custom-made suit, but that hasn’t been the case for Leo Walling.

The junior from Powell has a 73.3 average for the St. Charles golf team, but he has yet to settle on a driver. That’s something that will come with time.

“I haven’t owned a driver for the entirety of my playing competitive golf, but I was finally fit for one over the winter,” said Walling, who started playing tournaments at age 10. “I had been playing with a driver from (Dan Gage), the head pro at Wedgewood, and thought it was time to get one fitted for me.

“I used it in the U.S. (Open Local) Qualifier at Scioto Reserve in May and benched it after that. It wasn’t for me. Since then, I have been using a Titleist demo that we got from Wedgewood. I’m comfortable with that.”

Walling qualified for the Division I state tournament as a freshman, tying for 34th (159), but came up short last fall by tying for sixth (72) at district. He hopes for a return to state, but has two important rounds before that.

The Cardinals play Oct. 4 in a sectional at Darby Creek, where the top three teams and top three individuals not on those teams advance to district Oct. 11 at Apple Valley. At district, the top three teams and top three individuals not on those squads advance to state Oct. 21 and 22 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

The Cardinals play Oct. 4 in a sectional at Darby Creek, where the top three teams and top three individuals not on those teams advance to district Oct. 11 at Apple Valley. At district, the top three teams and top three individuals not on those squads advance to state Oct. 21 and 22 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

“The ball is still going to go far on my drives,” said Walling, who drives 270 to 280 yards. “I don’t need that extra 10 yards from a Calloway (driver) when I can have the predictable ball flight I have now. That’s huge for my confidence.”

Walling shot a 70 in the CCL preseason tournament Aug. 18 at Apple Valley, finishing as runner-up to Vaughn Harber (67) of DeSales. The Cardinals (297) finished first, ahead of runner-up DeSales (314), and were going for their 15th consecutive league title in the CCL postseason tournament Sept. 25 at Denison Golf Club.

“Having coached Leo for eight years, he has good focus and he loves to work hard at it,” said coach Brian Unk, who also is Walling’s swing coach in the offseason. “I think he’s a good iron player, but mentally he is really strong. He doesn’t lose focus on any shot, if ever. He will make mistakes in technique, but not because of his focus. That’s a good characteristic to have.“

According to Walling, Unk has helped shape his focus while providing advice.

“This summer, I shot an 82 in an Ohio Amateur qualifier (June 29) at Losantiville (Country Club) in Cincinnati, and I had a USGA (Junior Amateur) qualifier at Hickory Hills the next day,” Walling said. “I called and asked him why I do certain things this way and other things. I was talking on the phone for 30 or 40 minutes about how to think through a round.

“It helped. He also was my caddy (at Hickory Hills) and I shot a 71 to qualify for the (U.S. Junior Amateur) at Bandon Dunes (on July 25-30) in Bandon, Oregon. It’s great to have him there for advice.”

Walling shot 75 and 74 in two rounds in Oregon, missing the cut by five strokes.

Unk believes Walling has continued to improve as a golfer and as a leader for the Cardinals.

“Leo is bigger and stronger, and he hits the ball farther,” Unk said. “He’s a better ball-striker and he has more experience.

“In his freshman year, we had a good group of seniors and he knew his role. Now he has blossomed into a captain and the leader in which he is. We make decisions together because I trust what he has to say.”

Walling has not made a college selection but wants to compete at the next level.

“Play golf as long as I can and then coach golf,” he said. “That’s how much of an impact coach Unk has had on me because I want to become a coach.”

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes

Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Following the future includes Ohio State commitment on national TV

Most of the Buckeye commitments are in action again this weekend as high school football is in full swing in Ohio and across the country. And you can follow how the Ohio State verbal commitments are doing in action all weekend on our Front Row message board thread. The prep season is well underway and most of the Ohio State commitments are in action this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
kciiradio.com

Columbus Closing in on 5-0 in Football

The “Columbus Crew” is growing. Columbus Community Wildcats football is on fire as they enter Week Five, unbeaten heading into a trip to Pekin tomorrow night. And the rest of the state might be starting to notice. After a 49-20 win over Lisbon, Columbus received votes in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Powell, OH
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Powell, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Oregon, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4

Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Webb wins title in final year

Jonathan “Ridge” Webb won the Grand Champion Meat Chickens title for his Pen of 3 Market Chickens on the opening day of the Delaware County Junior Fair on Sept. 17. They were later sold at auction. “His three chickens weighed in at 9.1, 9.1, 9.2 pounds each,” said...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Club#Golf Course#Wedgewood#Scioto Reserve#Titleist#Division#Cardinals#Ohio State
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Ohio State using old-school, I-formation to improve red zone touchdown rate

When Jim Tressel departed Ohio State following the 2010 season, so too, it seemed did the old-school philosophy of Ohio State football. While Luke Fickell continued to use some of Tressel’s offensive plans, which often fit better under the “three yards and a cloud of dust” montra than the way many teams were playing college football at that time, in 2011, any reminisce of traditional looks went out the window when Urban Meyer arrived a year later.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ryan Day on how Ohio State uses recruiting rankings

When most college football coaches talk in a public forum, they make it clear that they don't pay attention to the recruiting rankings. Coaches, as many will tell you, do their own evaluation and stars or rankings by sites like 247Sports don't matter. That, of course, is not true. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Borrthday Bash Planned For Marysville’s American Giant

P.T. Barnum would be proud. Mr. Barnum, for those of you who are unfamiliar, was THE master showman/salesman/self-promoter of 19th-century America. Of course this was all well before smartphones, television, radio and motion pictures and for the most part even the phonograph, so when Mr. Barnum and his world of wonders came to town, it was an EVENT, and residents of large cities ate it up, as did the hicks in the sticks.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to dine out from time to time, here's a list of three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal with some friends or family members, but are great choices for celebrating a special occasion too. If you have never visited any of them, you should definitely add them on your list, if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high quality ingredients, so absolutely pay them a visit whenever you have the chance. On top of that, they also have excellent online reviews.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

S I P establishes new world mark in Bucket

The Ron Burke trained S I P (Joe Bongiorno) established a new world’s mark in the $88,600 Old Oaken Bucket during Thursday’s Jug Day undercard at the Delaware County Fair. The sophomore Bar Hopping colt overcame windy conditions to cut the fractions of :28.2; :56.2 and 1:24, defeating Famous Father (Andrew McCarthy) by 10 lengths in 1:51.2.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy