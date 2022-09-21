ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Fed needs to 'rip off the Band-Aid' and hike interest rates by 150 basis points, Wells Fargo strategist says

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tatlp_0i48RifA00
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Chip Somodevilla/Getty
  • The Federal Reserve should consider a 150-basis-point rate hike, a Wells Fargo strategist said.
  • "Why not just rip off the Band-Aid — let's get there in one day," Michael Schumacher told CNBC.
  • Most economists expect the Fed to raise interest rates 75 basis points after the conclusion of its meeting Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve should hike interest rates by 150 basis points — even though that would likely spark "carnage" in stocks, a top Wells Fargo strategist has said.

Most economists expect the US central bank to announce another jumbo rate hike of 75 basis points at the conclusion of its two-day meeting later Wednesday.

But given the Fed likely wants to raise its base rate from 2.5% to 4%, it should consider getting there by making one even more supersized hike in its September policy decision, Michael Schumacher told CNBC on Tuesday.

"The Fed knows what the destination is. It's got the funds rate now, the upper bound is 2.5%," the Wells Fargo Securities' head of macro strategy said on "Fast Money".

"Very likely it gets to 4%-plus this year," he added

"Why not just rip off the Band-Aid — let's get there in one day."

The central bank has raised interest rates 75 basis points at its two previous consecutive meetings, in an effort to tame inflation running near 40-year highs.

Schumacher acknowledged a 150 basis point hike is unlikely, because of the shock it would deliver to markets. Stocks have sagged, with the S&P 500 down 19.3% year-to-date, as investors assessed whether the Fed's aggressive tightening could tip the US into a recession.

"The big fear in the market would be, 'Oh my goodness, they've done a record-sized move — what's going to happen next month or the month after that?'" Schumacher said.

"It would require incredibly good communication and confidence or the result: Carnage. And nobody wants that."

Market still face turbulence in coming months from the central bank's unwinding of the loose monetary policies in place since the 2008 financial crisis, according to Schumacher.

"When you consider the last 10-plus years, we've had incredibly easy monetary policy for most of that time," he said. "Super-stimulative fiscal policy in a lot of cases, especially the US."

"So, doing a very quick U-turn — I suspect it's going to be very rocky," he added. "To think that it would somehow go smoothly from here is probably a big leap."

US stock futures pointed to a slight gain at the open Wednesday, ahead of the Fed's decision, after the major indexes closed about 1% lower Tuesday. S&P 500 futures were up 0.28%, Nasdaq futures rose 0.08%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 0.29%.

Comments / 10

rick johnson
2d ago

they are going to do it anyway, just do it and get it over with! thats the democrats plan, destroy the country and implement communism

Reply
2
Related
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Schumacher
CNET

How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Wells Fargo#Interest Rates#Band Aid#Linus Business#Business Economics#Basis Point#Stock#Business Personal Finance#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Cnbc
Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

78K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy