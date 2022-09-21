ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas has less to spend on voter outreach as election approaches under new rules

By Nusaiba Mizan, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468nWE_0i48RQiy00

The Texas secretary of state's office is operating a statewide voter education campaign ahead of the November election with less money than in past years. The Legislature directed $3.5 million for the current two-year budget cycle under a program meant to educate voters on voter ID requirements. In previous two-year budgets, the Legislature allocated $4 million for the effort.

The campaign operates ahead of the first November election under new election rules prescribed by Senate Bill 1, a state law that changed voting hours, rules for voter assistants, and mail-in ballot requirements.

Some advocates say that, given voter confusion over some aspects of the new law during the spring primaries, the money dedicated to the outreach isn't enough.

San Antonio-based GDC Marketing & Ideation is running the voter education campaign under a contract awarded through a competitive bid process, said Sam Taylor, assistant secretary of state for communications.

Education on vote-by-mail is a big concern ahead of November. Central Texas counties reported high rejection rates for March primary election mail ballots. State officials said in April that nearly 25,000 mail-in ballots were rejected statewide. More than 3 million Texans voted in the primary elections. Many of those ballots were rejected because voter identification numbers didn't match on ballots and voter registration cards.

Taylor said the overall mail ballot rejection rate decreased from over 12% in the primaries to 4% in the May runoffs.

The state spent $1.3 million for voter education for the primaries, leaving $2.2 million for the general election season. The "VoteReady" campaign will be seen at tables at events statewide, including county fairs and senior expos, Scott said.

The campaign includes TV and social media ads, but it's elbowing for room with multimillion-dollar political races for ad space, Taylor said.

The campaign's greatest expense will be for ads in TV, print, radio, digital, and billboard ads: $939,000 ahead for the primary and runoff election season and $1.59 million for the general election season. The state spent $30,000 for primary and runoff social media ads and $40,500 for general election season ads.

"The real challenge is TV ads. Because TV ads cost the most. That's the bulk of that spending," Taylor said. "Especially when you're competing with big statewide campaigns that are buying TV ads in all markets across Texas, it's really expensive."

Anthony Gutierrez, executive director of the nonpartisan voter education and advocacy organization Common Cause Texas, says the secretary of state's office needs to do more for voter education, especially with the changes SB 1 brought.

"When they do voter education, whether it's for voter ID or what they did in the primary for mail-in ballots, this secretary of state traditionally does very little. Nowhere near what they would do if they're serious about actually educating every Texan on these messages," Gutierrez said.

The VoteReady campaign is focusing on voters ages 65 and older and Texans who speak Spanish as target demographics. The secretary of state's office provided the American-Statesman with a budget breakdown of its voter identification education campaign, which included overall amounts for ads in English and Spanish but not a breakdown by language.

Gutierrez said communities that do not primarily speak English are disproportionately affected by SB 1 and need more assistance on these new election rules.

People ages 65 and older are one of the few groups eligible for ballot by mail and are disproportionately affected by the new vote-by-mail requirements, voter engagement organizers told the Statesman after the primary elections.

"I think that each election, everybody becomes more and more familiar. The voters become more familiar with how they're supposed to do it, and as a result I think those rejection rates should naturally fall," Texas Secretary of State John Scott said.

What to know

  • The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11.
  • Bring one of seven approved forms of ID with you to the polls. This could be a driver's license, personal ID card, handgun license or U.S. citizenship certificate with photo.
  • The application for ballot by mail for eligible groups can be found online at votetexas.gov or can be requested from your county elections office. That application requires either (1) a Texas driver license, personal ID or Election Identification Certificate Number or (2) the last four digits of your Social Security number. The number provided must match the number on your voter registration record, and applicants are asked to provide both numbers.
  • If you are voting by mail, you must put the ID number that you registered to vote with on the mail ballot envelope. It's recommended to include both your Social Security number and driver's license/personal ID card number, to make sure at least one of your ID numbers matches what's on file with the state. The voter writes this number underneath the privacy flap of the carrier envelope.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena poll: Immigration a winner for Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott’s “tough on immigrants” message this campaign season is not only appealing to Republicans; it also resonates with the state’s growing bloc of independent voters. An exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll of likely voters in the November election in Texas – in both parties...
TEXAS STATE
Chalkbeat

When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics

This story was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election State#Central Texas#Legislature#Senate#Gdc Marketing Ideation#Texans
Tom Handy

O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in Texas

Beto O'Rourke and Delores HuertaScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll results for governor recently showed Beto O’Rourke was falling further behind. If he wants to beat Governor Greg Abbott who has a nine-point lead and he is running for his third re-election, O’Rourke has some catching up to do.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Center Square

Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

State Lawmakers to Discuss Texas Teachers Leaving Profession in Droves

There is a hearing scheduled at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Tuesday to “evaluate the impact of the pandemic on the state’s teacher workforce.”. Nearly 43,000 Texas teachers have left the profession within the last year, according to the Texas-American Federation of Teachers (Texas-AFT). That amounts to approximately 13% of the 320,000 teachers that Texas public schools employ, according to figures provided by the Texas Education Agency.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston

HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
HOUSTON, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy