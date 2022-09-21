Read full article on original website
Trump — who once endorsed DeSantis as his 'great friend' — slams the 'ungrateful' Florida governor, saying 'I made him,' report says
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, once allies, haven't spoken to each other in months as a potential 2024 presidential campaign rivalry brews.
California governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats’ political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.” Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas — the territory of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, one of Newsom’s chief political foils — Newsom was careful to praise current party leaders like President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But he said that mantras that may have worked for the party in the past — like Michele Obama’s famous quip “when they go low, we go high,” — simply don’t work today because “that’s not the moment we’re living in right now.” “These guys are ruthless on the other side,” Newsom said. “Where are we? Where are we organizing, bottom up, a compelling alternative narrative? Where are we going on the offense every single day? They’re winning right now.”
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
McDonalds faces $10B racial discrimination lawsuit
A judge ruled that a Black-owned media company has sufficient evidence to sue the fast-food chain on claims of racial discrimination.
