Florida State

Things to know when moving to Florida

Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
theapopkavoice.com

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.)
Florida Weekly

FLORIDA PANTHER UPDATE

The Florida panther, Florida’s official state animal, has been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. In the southeastern U.S., panthers formerly ranged throughout Florida, as far west as Arkansas and as far north as South Carolina. Today only about 120-230 adult panthers exist, primarily in Southwest Florida.
positivelyosceola.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Florida Cancer Connect Spanish Translations

First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced updates to Florida Cancer Connect, Florida’s centralized website providing tools for individuals and families battling cancer. Updates include a fully translated Spanish website and testimonials from Hispanic cancer survivors, recorded and produced in both Spanish and English, premiering over the next month. Existing English survivor testimonials will have Spanish subtitles available.
Mysuncoast.com

Models trending east putting Florida more at risk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The quip “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle” seems about right for Invest 98L. We will keep waiting until possibly late Saturday to early Sunday before the models get a handle on the actual closed low pressure system. From there we will see a lot less uncertainty beginning Sunday.
WKRG News 5

Why thousands of dragonflies are swarming Florida beaches

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the parking lots to the sand dunes, thousands of dragonflies are bringing a wonderment to Northwest Florida. The sheer amount of dragonflies at Okaloosa Island’s Princess Beach access on Tuesday, Sept. 20 caused dozens of spectators to stop and watch the buzz. Insect diagnostician Dr. Meredith Shrader with the Auburn […]
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
WESH

Dry weekend, tropical system heads for Florida

Watching for a few isolated showers this afternoon & evening as a weak front slides through Central Florida. Temps today reach the 90s, but briefly fall into the 80s tomorrow. Drier conditions stick around through the weekend. TROPICS:. Invest 98-L is now Tropical Depression Nine. This storm is expected to...
WCTV

State Picks North Florida Farmer for Pot License

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -The owner of a Suwanee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical-marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a...
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
