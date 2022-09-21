Read full article on original website
Things to know when moving to Florida
Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
State wildlife officials look to bar boats from Central Florida manatee hotspot
An area near the Indian River Lagoon would be off-limits
wtxl.com
State of emergency declared for counties in southern, central Florida ahead of Tropical Depression Nine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ahead of an anticipated tropical cyclone striking the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency and requested a federal pre-landfall state of emergency declaration for multiple counties in the southern and central part of Florida. According to the news release from the...
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
theapopkavoice.com
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.)
Florida Weekly
FLORIDA PANTHER UPDATE
The Florida panther, Florida’s official state animal, has been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. In the southeastern U.S., panthers formerly ranged throughout Florida, as far west as Arkansas and as far north as South Carolina. Today only about 120-230 adult panthers exist, primarily in Southwest Florida.
positivelyosceola.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Florida Cancer Connect Spanish Translations
First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced updates to Florida Cancer Connect, Florida’s centralized website providing tools for individuals and families battling cancer. Updates include a fully translated Spanish website and testimonials from Hispanic cancer survivors, recorded and produced in both Spanish and English, premiering over the next month. Existing English survivor testimonials will have Spanish subtitles available.
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
Tropical Depression forecast to become major Category 3 hurricane with sighs set on Florida
ATLANTA — A Tropical Depression swirling in the Caribbean is now forecast to become a major Category 3 storm headed for Florida. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Severe Weather Team 2′s Brian Monahan said Tropical Depression 9 will slowly strengthen to a tropical storm...
This Butterfly, Once Thought To Be Extinct, Has Shown Up in Florida Botanical Gardens and State Parks
Many Floridians like to attract butterflies to their backyard garden or to see them flying in the sunshine state's botanical gardens or national and state parks. Many of them are beautiful, and it can be relaxing to watch them.
New to Florida? 9 helpful tips to get you through a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, peaking in August through October, and Florida is a bull’s-eye for hurricanes. Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD. If you are new to the Sunshine State, here are...
Mysuncoast.com
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The quip “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle” seems about right for Invest 98L. We will keep waiting until possibly late Saturday to early Sunday before the models get a handle on the actual closed low pressure system. From there we will see a lot less uncertainty beginning Sunday.
Why thousands of dragonflies are swarming Florida beaches
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the parking lots to the sand dunes, thousands of dragonflies are bringing a wonderment to Northwest Florida. The sheer amount of dragonflies at Okaloosa Island’s Princess Beach access on Tuesday, Sept. 20 caused dozens of spectators to stop and watch the buzz. Insect diagnostician Dr. Meredith Shrader with the Auburn […]
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
WESH
Dry weekend, tropical system heads for Florida
Watching for a few isolated showers this afternoon & evening as a weak front slides through Central Florida. Temps today reach the 90s, but briefly fall into the 80s tomorrow. Drier conditions stick around through the weekend. TROPICS:. Invest 98-L is now Tropical Depression Nine. This storm is expected to...
Governor DeSantis declares "State of Emergency" for 24 counties
With Tropical Depression 9 showing potential to make landfall in Southwest Florida, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties.
WCTV
State Picks North Florida Farmer for Pot License
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -The owner of a Suwanee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical-marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a...
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
