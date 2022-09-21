ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Mystery of missing Moses Lake couple continues

Despite extensive searching by family, friends and law enforcement, a Moses Lake couple who went missing Sunday still have not been located. Theresa Bergman, 53, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport at 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Her husband, Charles Bergman, 54, had gone from Moses Lake to pick her up.
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
City
Quincy, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
City
Grand Coulee, WA
City
Coulee City, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Volunteers#Macaroni And Cheese#Fruit#Cdc#The Department Of Ecology
nbcrightnow.com

Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision

OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
OTHELLO, WA
ncwlife.com

Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation

CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
CASHMERE, WA
ifiberone.com

27-year-old man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 27-year-old man died in a collision with a construction truck Tuesday afternoon near Moses Lake. Moses Lake resident Juan Garcia was driving a 1998 Dodge Durango and was exiting the parking lot of Grant County Animal Outreach to turn onto Randolph Road Northeast. Garcia reportedly entered the road in front of an oncoming 2001 Kenworth construction vehicle, pulling a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

SWAT Team Apprehend Suspects Involved in Fatal Shooting in Cashmere

Update: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Chelan County Sheriff Deputies were called out to a male in his 20s suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the 100 block of Aplets Way in Cashmere. The victim died while on route to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Video footage revealed the vehicle...
CASHMERE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
ncwlife.com

Brush fire off Swakane Canyon Road closes Highway 97A

Officials have closed Highway 97A for brush fire burning up Swakane Canyon Road that is being pushed by strong winds and growing rapidly. After an initial response to the fire by Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 at 2:40 p.m., at 2:43 p.m. a second alarm brought in additional firefighters from districts throughout the region .
ENVIRONMENT
107.3 KFFM

Police Identify Three Killed in Yakima Shooting and Crash

Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima

Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy