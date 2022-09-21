Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Summer returns this weekend
TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will also be a touch higher with dew points in the lower 60s. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Saturday however a few clouds may linger through the morning hours. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out in southern Arkansas.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It’s cooler today, but the heat returns tomorrow
Thanks to Thursday’s cool front we do have a cooler start this morning. There are some clouds this morning, but it will become sunny this afternoon. We are starting in the 60s, will get to the upper 70s by Noon, and then into the mid-80s this afternoon. Temperatures will...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Nice and sunny Friday ahead of another hot weekend
FRIDAY MORNING: We begin our Friday with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, mostly in the mid and lower 60s. Through the morning, clouds gradually fade away. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s by midday. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Winds start to shift out of a more southeast direction later...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Slightly cooler for the first day of fall
TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the mild side overnight tonight with lows falling into the lower 70s and upper 60s. TOMORROW: Tomorrow a cold front will be moving through the state. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side with highs in the lower 90s. The front will be dry, not bringing any rain however a few clouds will likely build into the area by the afternoon hours.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Fall begins Thursday night at 8:03 p.m
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Even though it feels like summer, fall is here!. The autumnal equinox occurs Thursday at 8:03 p.m. in the Northern Hemisphere. The Autumnal Equinox is when the sun’s rays shine directly on the equator. This gives everyone on earth equal day and night. This...
Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
Arkansas tracking group recovers deer, memories
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’s deer archery season opens Sept. 24, and a few enthusiastic bowhunters have already begun chasing deer through special urban bowhunting opportunities throughout the state. While most archers, as well as hunters using rifles or muzzleloaders, recover their deer with a fairly fast fast tracking job, every now and then a deer gives hunters the slip before it succumbs to the shot. The Arkansas Blood-trailing Network is available to help hunters leave the woods with the meat and the memories that come from successful outings.
Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?
With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
Last Weekend for Alligator Hunting in Arkansas
It's that time of year in Arkansas, time for hunting a gator and I'm not talking a Florida Gator. I'm talking about an Arkansas gator!. But you better hurry because this weekend September 23-26 is the last time you can hunt for alligators in the state of Arkansas. Once a year Arkansans are allowed two weekends out of the year to hunt these predators during nighttime hours only.
What Arkansans need to know about alligator hunting season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is one of, if not the best state in the country for the outdoors. But can you hunt alligator here in the Natural State? Well, we actually took that question straight to Trey Reid with Arkansas Game and Fish. “We do have an alligator...
More Arkansans are driving with expired tags
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas
A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Deaths from COVID-19 surpass 12,000 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health released data Tuesday showing that the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arkansas has now surpassed 12,000.
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
Arkansas sets date for community flu vaccine clinics
The Arkansas Department of Health announced it will be providing flu vaccines across the state in preparation for the new flu season starting Monday, Sept. 26.
How Arkansans can prepare for higher electric bills
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though it doesn't feel like autumn yet, it's not too soon to prepare for higher electric bills. An association that tracks assistance programs predicted that home heating costs will reach the highest level this year in more than 10 years. "We always hope for...
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery launches new Lotto drawing game, players could win thousands
Wednesday night at 9 p.m. the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery will make their first draw for their new game called Lotto.
The Breakfast Tray Food Truck brings fun and unique meals to central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark — Imagine loving breakfast so much that you make it your career. Well, that’s exactly what Ryan and Tyler Henderson have done by creating The Breakfast Tray food truck, and central Arkansas sure is reaping the benefits. The morning after the couple's wedding, owner Ryan cooked...
Arkansas Department of Agriculture reminds farmers to be mindful of burn protocols
Harvest is underway and soon some farmers will use fire to clear their harvested fields. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is sending out a reminder of the importance of safe prescribed burning techniques as a valuable tool in crop management plans. Row crop farmers use prescribed fires in the fall...
