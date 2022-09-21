ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Summer returns this weekend

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will also be a touch higher with dew points in the lower 60s. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Saturday however a few clouds may linger through the morning hours. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out in southern Arkansas.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Slightly cooler for the first day of fall

TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the mild side overnight tonight with lows falling into the lower 70s and upper 60s. TOMORROW: Tomorrow a cold front will be moving through the state. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side with highs in the lower 90s. The front will be dry, not bringing any rain however a few clouds will likely build into the area by the afternoon hours.
Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
Arkansas tracking group recovers deer, memories

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’s deer archery season opens Sept. 24, and a few enthusiastic bowhunters have already begun chasing deer through special urban bowhunting opportunities throughout the state. While most archers, as well as hunters using rifles or muzzleloaders, recover their deer with a fairly fast fast tracking job, every now and then a deer gives hunters the slip before it succumbs to the shot. The Arkansas Blood-trailing Network is available to help hunters leave the woods with the meat and the memories that come from successful outings.
Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?

With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
Last Weekend for Alligator Hunting in Arkansas

It's that time of year in Arkansas, time for hunting a gator and I'm not talking a Florida Gator. I'm talking about an Arkansas gator!. But you better hurry because this weekend September 23-26 is the last time you can hunt for alligators in the state of Arkansas. Once a year Arkansans are allowed two weekends out of the year to hunt these predators during nighttime hours only.
More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas

A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June

Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
How Arkansans can prepare for higher electric bills

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though it doesn't feel like autumn yet, it's not too soon to prepare for higher electric bills. An association that tracks assistance programs predicted that home heating costs will reach the highest level this year in more than 10 years. "We always hope for...
