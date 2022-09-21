ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Will Flying Taxis soon be an Option?

United Airlines has ordered 200 flying taxis and has an option for another 200, as reported by CNBC last week. According to The Business Insider, the flying taxi, with a range of 60 miles and a top speed of 150 mph, has conventional wings, rotors, and pushers. United ordered the original 200 from Eve Air Mobility and 100 from another California company earlier this year, according to information published online this week by the ExtremeTech website.
Aviation International News

Gulfstream Shows Off Second Production Test G700 with Full Interior

Gulfstream’s G700 flight test program is in full swing, and the company recently flew its second production aircraft, known as P2, for the first time. The 7,500-nautical mile-range twinjet is equipped with a full interior and is being used to test maturity, durability, and comfort of the cabin elements.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

OLD Widow of 9/11 pilot recalls watching hijacked jet being flown into World Trade Center: ‘As his plane struck we realised we were a nation at war’

The widow of a pilot whose hijacked jet was flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11, has recalled watching the plane strike and thinking “we are a nation at war”.Ellen Saracini’s husband, Victor Saracini, 51, was the captain of United Airlines Flight 175, one of four planes that were seized by Al-Qaeda hijackers, and used to attack targets in New York and Washington DC.After the plane took off from Boston bound for Los Angeles, hijackers stormed the cockpit and killed the pilot, and the first mate, Michael Horrocks. They then flew the plane into the South Tower of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Sea#Glider#Ferries#Regent#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

These Daring Aircraft Designs Paved the Way for the US Air Force

This year marks two aviation anniversaries. One is the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force, born when President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947, which on Sept. 18 of that year separated the Air Force out of the US Army. The other is the 115th anniversary of the very first Army unit dedicated to flying machines: the Aeronautical Division of the US Signal Corps, which came into being on Aug. 1, 1907.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Gravity Founder Shows Off New Jet Pack By Flying Around Chicago

In case you weren’t paying attention, Iron Man-style flying suits are relatively normal now. The UK ambulance service has tested them for reaching difficult spots, the Royal Navy flew between an escort ship and an aircraft carrier, and armed police held a high-speed chase to catch a simulated criminal – it turns out there are a lot of jobs that are made easier with flight.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy