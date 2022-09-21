Swapping your notebook's parts out is such a novelty, and Google is all over it. If you've an eye for modular technology, you may have been keeping up with Framework's brilliant dive into the DIY laptop scene. Our Dave seems to think this is the "future of gaming laptops" (opens in new tab) and although he may well be onto something, Framework has decided to bring us a svelte, and highly customisable Chromebook, ahead of the modular gaming monster we were dreaming of.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO