notebookcheck.net

Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size

Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
PC Gamer

Nvidia's RTX 4090 targets 300+ FPS at 1440p with low latency for competitive shooters

The PC gaming landscape is once again set for big changes with the launch of new hardware. As the next generation rolls in, many of us are adrift in dreams of upgrades. With the top-end RTX 4090 launching on October 12 (opens in new tab) and the slightly more affordable RTX 4080s officially launching this November (opens in new tab), we're drooling over the potential boost that can come with new GPUs.
notebookcheck.net

LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market

Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X overclocked to 7.2 GHz on a single core; multi-core clocks equally impressive at 6.5 GHz

Although AMD still holds world for the record for the maximum clock speed achievable by a processor, Intel could soon catch up with it thanks to Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K breezing past the 8 GHz barrier. Team Red won't be left behind this generation, though, because the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X just showed off some serious overclocking chops.
Digital Trends

Nvidia’s DLSS 3 could make the monstrous RTX 4090 a little less power hungry

Nvidia’s upcoming flagship, the RTX 4090, was tested in Cyberpunk 2077. It did a great job, but the results were far better with DLSS 3 enabled. The card managed to surprise us in two ways. One, the maximum clock was higher than expected, and two, DLSS 3 actually managed to lower the card’s power draw by a considerable amount.
PC Gamer

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: Release date, price, and specs

The slightly more affordable Ada Lovelace GPUs are set to arrive in November. Built on Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture and using TSMC's N4 process. No Founders Edition of the GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB) Now that the dust is starting to settle after Nvidia's GTC 2022 keynote, it's time to take...
techeblog.com

NVIDIA GET3D is an AI Model Capable of Populating Virtual Worlds with High-Fidelity Objects and Characters

Populating huge virtual worlds could be an issue for some game developers, and that’s why NVIDIA GET3D was created. This AI model can populate virtual worlds with a diverse array of 3D buildings, vehicles, characters and more after being trained using only 2D images. The model then generates 3D shapes with high-fidelity textures and complex geometric details.
IGN

PS5, Xbox Series X vs. Nvidia’s Next-gen GPUs - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I’m Daemon Hatfield, and this week I’m joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Bo Moore, Executive Editor of Tech here at IGN.
The Associated Press

Ready to go Beyond Fast - CORSAIR Announces Compatibility for Nvidia 40-Series Graphics Cards

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the wide ranging compatibility of its array of PC components with Nvidia’s newly announced 40-series graphics cards, including the revolutionary RTX 4090. From power supplies able to drive the world’s most powerful gaming systems, to stylish and capable gaming cases and a huge array of cooling options and accessories, CORSAIR offers the hardware to power, house, and cool the world’s most powerful graphics cards - the way they were meant to be. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005681/en/ CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the wide ranging compatibility of its array of PC components with Nvidia’s newly announced 40-series graphics cards, including the revolutionary RTX 4090. (Photo: Business Wire)
techeblog.com

NVIDIA Provides a First Look at Cyberpunk 2077 with DLSS 3 and Ray-Tracing Enabled

Sure, you could play Cyberpunk 2077 on a Tesla Model S Plaid, but you’ll need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series GPU to play the game with DLSS 3 and Ray-Tracing enabled. Called Ray Tracing: Overdrive, the mode gets Shader Execution Reordering (SER), which reorders and parallelizes the execution of threads that trace rays without compromising image quality.
PC Gamer

DIY laptop maker Framework is launching a modular Chromebook

Swapping your notebook's parts out is such a novelty, and Google is all over it. If you've an eye for modular technology, you may have been keeping up with Framework's brilliant dive into the DIY laptop scene. Our Dave seems to think this is the "future of gaming laptops" (opens in new tab) and although he may well be onto something, Framework has decided to bring us a svelte, and highly customisable Chromebook, ahead of the modular gaming monster we were dreaming of.
Digital Trends

EVGA’s feud with Nvidia gives new options to GPU makers

EVGA has made its departure from the GPU market, citing Nvidia as one of the reasons. The shocking end for EVGA, though, has left some of its partners seeking other options. For example, many have been wondering about the future of the Kingpin sub-brand, and now, it seems that Kingpin is open to other options. Which GPU brand will jump on the opportunity?
IGN

EVGA Will No Longer Make Graphics Cards for Nvidia

Popular graphics card maker EVGA has terminated its relationship with Nvidia and will therefore no longer be manufacturing graphics cards going forward. As reported by YouTube channel Gamers Nexus, EVGA has ceased all future graphics card operations but will continue to sell the remaining stock of its current products and support customers who've purchased them already.
IGN

Intel® Arc™ Graphics: Unleashing a New Era of High-Performing Discrete Graphics

Intel for many users equates to years of extensive trust and outstanding reliability, and the latest range of high-performance graphics continue to build on that. It’s likely that you have been using Intel integrated graphics for years, which makes moving to more powerful dedicated graphics from Intel a wise and easy choice. Intel has unleashed an exciting new product line for consumer high-performance graphics – the Intel® Arc™ discrete graphics, built to enable premium gaming, creating, and streaming experiences.
