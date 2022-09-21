Read full article on original website
Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size
Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
Nvidia's RTX 4090 targets 300+ FPS at 1440p with low latency for competitive shooters
The PC gaming landscape is once again set for big changes with the launch of new hardware. As the next generation rolls in, many of us are adrift in dreams of upgrades. With the top-end RTX 4090 launching on October 12 (opens in new tab) and the slightly more affordable RTX 4080s officially launching this November (opens in new tab), we're drooling over the potential boost that can come with new GPUs.
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X overclocked to 7.2 GHz on a single core; multi-core clocks equally impressive at 6.5 GHz
Although AMD still holds world for the record for the maximum clock speed achievable by a processor, Intel could soon catch up with it thanks to Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K breezing past the 8 GHz barrier. Team Red won't be left behind this generation, though, because the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X just showed off some serious overclocking chops.
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Nvidia’s DLSS 3 could make the monstrous RTX 4090 a little less power hungry
Nvidia’s upcoming flagship, the RTX 4090, was tested in Cyberpunk 2077. It did a great job, but the results were far better with DLSS 3 enabled. The card managed to surprise us in two ways. One, the maximum clock was higher than expected, and two, DLSS 3 actually managed to lower the card’s power draw by a considerable amount.
Best Gaming PCs of 2022
We test prebuilt gaming PCs with our typical gauntlet of real-world and synthetic benchmarks to measure overall system performance.
Nvidia's RTX 4090 4x performance claims aren't holding up on current games
Most of them are barely getting 2x the boost.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: Release date, price, and specs
The slightly more affordable Ada Lovelace GPUs are set to arrive in November. Built on Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture and using TSMC's N4 process. No Founders Edition of the GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB) Now that the dust is starting to settle after Nvidia's GTC 2022 keynote, it's time to take...
NVIDIA GET3D is an AI Model Capable of Populating Virtual Worlds with High-Fidelity Objects and Characters
Populating huge virtual worlds could be an issue for some game developers, and that’s why NVIDIA GET3D was created. This AI model can populate virtual worlds with a diverse array of 3D buildings, vehicles, characters and more after being trained using only 2D images. The model then generates 3D shapes with high-fidelity textures and complex geometric details.
PS5, Xbox Series X vs. Nvidia’s Next-gen GPUs - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I’m Daemon Hatfield, and this week I’m joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Bo Moore, Executive Editor of Tech here at IGN.
Ready to go Beyond Fast - CORSAIR Announces Compatibility for Nvidia 40-Series Graphics Cards
NVIDIA Provides a First Look at Cyberpunk 2077 with DLSS 3 and Ray-Tracing Enabled
Sure, you could play Cyberpunk 2077 on a Tesla Model S Plaid, but you’ll need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series GPU to play the game with DLSS 3 and Ray-Tracing enabled. Called Ray Tracing: Overdrive, the mode gets Shader Execution Reordering (SER), which reorders and parallelizes the execution of threads that trace rays without compromising image quality.
PNY Elite X-Pro external SSD in review: Outstandingly fast, just not everywhere
PNY Technologies, based in New Jersey, USA, offers various solid-state memory devices in addition to Nvidia graphics cards. This ranges from SD cards for professional use to SSDs, RAM, and USB sticks. The PNY Elite X-Pro in our hands is an external SSD that promises much higher transfer rates than...
DIY laptop maker Framework is launching a modular Chromebook
Swapping your notebook's parts out is such a novelty, and Google is all over it. If you've an eye for modular technology, you may have been keeping up with Framework's brilliant dive into the DIY laptop scene. Our Dave seems to think this is the "future of gaming laptops" (opens in new tab) and although he may well be onto something, Framework has decided to bring us a svelte, and highly customisable Chromebook, ahead of the modular gaming monster we were dreaming of.
EVGA’s feud with Nvidia gives new options to GPU makers
EVGA has made its departure from the GPU market, citing Nvidia as one of the reasons. The shocking end for EVGA, though, has left some of its partners seeking other options. For example, many have been wondering about the future of the Kingpin sub-brand, and now, it seems that Kingpin is open to other options. Which GPU brand will jump on the opportunity?
Windows 11 22H2 fail is tanking Nvidia GPU framerates – and gamers aren’t happy
Windows 11 22H2 is the first major update for Microsoft’s latest operating system, and sadly it looks like it has introduced some annoying issues, including poor gaming performance, for some users. As Windows Latest reports (opens in new tab), people have been taking to Reddit (and other websites) to...
EVGA Will No Longer Make Graphics Cards for Nvidia
Popular graphics card maker EVGA has terminated its relationship with Nvidia and will therefore no longer be manufacturing graphics cards going forward. As reported by YouTube channel Gamers Nexus, EVGA has ceased all future graphics card operations but will continue to sell the remaining stock of its current products and support customers who've purchased them already.
The end of EVGA and Nvidia's partnership may not mean the end for Kingpin products
Vince 'Kingpin' Lucido doesn't rule out post-EVGA hardware.
Intel® Arc™ Graphics: Unleashing a New Era of High-Performing Discrete Graphics
