George Clooney leaves Lorraine Kelly blushing during interview

Influencer Claims She Had Affair With Adam Levine In Messy Story That Gets Much Worse
Instagram model Sumner Stroh claims the married Maroon 5 frontman asked if he could name his baby after her.
Meghan Markle Speaks Out: ‘George Floyd’s Life Mattered’
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has spoken out about the death of George Floyd during a virtual graduation speech for her old school Immaculate Heart High School in LA. She apologised for not having spoken on the matter earlier and urged students to use their love to make change in the world following the death of the Black man, who died in police custody.
Robert De Niro Burns The GOP In Most Unexpected Way On 'The Late Show'
Robert De Niro, who once called Donald Trump’s stint as president “like living in an abusive household,” is no fan of the political party that put him in office either. (Watch the video below.) Answering a round of softball questions with prepared responses during “The Colbert Questionert”...
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby. The couple's...
Prince Harry Didn't Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Specific Reason
During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry didn't salute the highness's casket, leaving many wondering why. While Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession per Us Weekly, many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore expected to simply bow their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.
More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal
Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
Confident Princess Charlotte sends royal fans wild after she was filmed flipping her hair as she arrived with her mother and brother for the Queen's funeral
Princess Charlotte has been inundated with praise by royal fans for 'that hair flip' as she arrived at the Queen's state funeral in London yesterday. The Prince and Princess of Wales' two eldest children, George, heir-to-the-throne, nine, and his younger sister, seven, joined senior royals at the Queen's funeral yesterday, attending both the state funeral in London and comital service in Windsor.
Influencer Seemingly Claps Back After Adam Levine Denies Her Affair Accusation
The married Maroon 5 singer admitted he "crossed the line" but said he "did not have an affair" with Instagram influencer Sumner Stroh.
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After Being Terminated For Appearance On Adult Cam Website
Erick Adame, meteorologist for Spectrum News NY1, said that he was terminated from his position after he secretly appeared on an adult cam website. “I am taking this opportunity to share my truth rather than let others control the narrative of my life,” Adame wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors,...
‘I found out today he’s dead’: Jennifer Coolidge lauded for ‘iconic’ response to dating question
Jennifer Coolidge left reporters lost for words when they asked a question about her dating life.After The White Lotus star took the Emmys 2022 stage on Monday (12 September) evening to claim her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she went backstage for press interviews. Speaking to Access, the 61-year-old actor was asked: “If you could shoot your shot with anybody, who would it be?”With a straight face, Coolidge answered: “Well, I was very excited about somebody – I can’t say their name – but I found out today he’s dead.”The two stunned interviewers reacted awkwardly...
Brad Pitt Thinks These Two Men Are The ‘Most Handsome’ In The World
The former “Sexiest Man Alive” revealed his top Hollywood picks.
Sumner Stroh Shares Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo
Watch: Sumner Stroh & More REACT to Adam Levine's Cheating Denial. Sumner Stroh is raising eyebrows with her latest post. After Adam Levine—who's currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo—came forward on Sept. 20 denying that he had an affair with the 23-year-old influencer, Sumner shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Someone get this man a dictionary."
The auburn-haired cherub stealing the show: Social media users fall in love with 'superstar' choirboy singing his heart out at Queen's state funeral
Social media users have heaped praise on an auburn-haired choirboy who was filmed singing his heart out in Westminster Abbey during the Queen's state funeral. Throughout the service to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the Choir of Westminster Abbey sang hymns and psalms as well as the National Anthem.
Kaley Cuoco Recalls Not-Normal First Meeting With Pete Davidson
Kaley Cuoco said once she became attached to the movie “Meet Cute” with Pete Davidson, she and her co-star thought it would be a good idea to meet. But Cuoco wasn’t so crazy about the venue that the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member suggested: an escape room. (Watch the video below.)
Prince Harry Did Not Salute Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Casket Throughout Funeral: Details
As the royal family said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as her casket was loaded into the hearse, Prince Harry notably did not join the salute. Following the queen’s Monday, September 19, state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex walked alongside Prince William and King Charles III as they marched behind her casket to Wellington Arch in London.
People question why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seated in second row during Queen’s funeral
Mourners watching the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II have questioned why the late monarch’s grandson, the Duke of Sussex, was seated in the second row at Westminster Abbey.On Monday 19 September, dignitaries and royals from around the world attended the Queen’s state funeral for an hour-long service at the historic site in London. During the service, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, were joined in the front row by the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence, along with the Queen’s sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and Prince Edward’s wife Sophie.The Queen’s...
Prince George comforted by Sophie of Wessex at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Prince George was comforted by his great-aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex, during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London on Monday. As the 9-year-old left Westminster Abbey alongside his sister, Princess Charlotte, and their mother, Kate Middleton, Sophie rested an arm over the young prince’s shoulder. Prince Edward’s wife,...
Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine expecting third child
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have another baby on the way. Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, are expecting their third child together. People confirmed the news. The Daily Mail shared photos Tuesday of Levine and Prinsloo out to lunch...
