Read full article on original website
Related
Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday
Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Cowboys Micah Parsons has a Prediction on Cleveland Browns 2022 Season
Cleveland Browns will be without their starting quarterback until week 13, but that did not stop Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons from making a bold prediction about the Browns. Parsons took to Twitter to say he believes the Browns will make the playoffs, pointing to one main reason, especially getting Deshaun Watson back later in the season.
NFL Fans Sound Off on Al Michaels Over Deshaun Watson Comments on TNF
NFL fans who tuned into Thursday Night Football‘s broadcast this week aren’t too pleased with play-by-play guy Al Michaels. Many labeled his comments regarding Deshaun Watson’s suspension as “disgusting,” “unprofessional” and “unsympathetic.”. Those words are just a few that were used during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?
Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
Cowboys Worried About LB Micah Parsons Illness? Giants' Saquon Barkley: 'Best Player in the NFL'
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is battling illness, has the most sacks in his first 18 career games in NFL history (17).
670 staff predictions: Bears-Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) visit the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday afternoon. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Tryout News
The Dallas Cowboys were very busy this Wednesday afternoon. Per a report from ESPN's Todd Archer, the team worked out seven players. Wide receivers Reggie Roberson, Ra'Shaun Henry and John Hightower were all brought in for a workout this Wednesday. The real headline though is that Dallas worked out three quarterbacks.
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.
NFL Twitter facepalms over how Al Michaels handled the Deshaun Watson discussion
NFL Twitter was frustrated by the way Al Michaels glossed over the reasons for Deshaun Watson’s suspension and made light of his penalties. The NFL suspended Deshaun Watson for 11 games because the league determined allegations that he sexually assaulted more than 20 massage therapists were credible. There, we...
ESPN
Chicago Bears might be without Roquan Smith, Jaylon Johnson vs. Houston Texans
The Chicago Bears will be down two of their most experienced defensive players for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans if linebacker Roquan Smith (hip) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) -- who are both listed as questionable -- can't play. Matt Adams, who is Smith's backup when the Bears are...
Giants aim to solve Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly
Merrill Kelly will attempt to continue his season-long domination of San Francisco hitters when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Giants
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Ravens, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) to be able to play in the near future: “It’s not going to be too long.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Regarding OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Harbaugh said he was given a “recovery day” on Friday and considered him “week-to-week” right now: “I really think it’s getting the point where it’s week-to-week, day-to-day-ish. It comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s what it really boils down to.” (Jamison Hensley)
FOX Sports
Cowboys and Giants renew NFC East rivalry on Monday night
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, —and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing. The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last...
Baldinger: Brian Daboll building winning culture with Giants
Brian Baldinger and Jason La Canfora of the Audacy Original Podcast “In The Huddle” talked about what head coach Brian Daboll is bringing to the Giants and the energy in New York.
NFL・
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0