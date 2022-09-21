Read full article on original website
Related
High school football: Field goal with 14 seconds left lifts Buchholz over Vanguard
It can be argued that in recent years the kings of high school football in Alachua and Marion County, respectively, have been Buchholz and Vanguard. So, when they got together Friday night at Booster Stadium, a highly entertaining contest was expected. And the two teams didn’t disappoint, as the visiting Bobcats got a 37-yard field goal from Reed Rousseau with 14 seconds remaining to claim a 24-21 victory. ...
Inside Iowa City High runner Ford Washburn's quest to bring home a cross-country state title
Iowa City High senior Ford Washburn has cemented himself as one of the top distance runners in the area. He has made the state tournament every year, each time improving upon his state meet placement, from 20th place as a freshman to catapulting to fourth place in his junior year. ...
Comments / 0