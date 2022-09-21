It can be argued that in recent years the kings of high school football in Alachua and Marion County, respectively, have been Buchholz and Vanguard. So, when they got together Friday night at Booster Stadium, a highly entertaining contest was expected. And the two teams didn’t disappoint, as the visiting Bobcats got a 37-yard field goal from Reed Rousseau with 14 seconds remaining to claim a 24-21 victory. ...

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO