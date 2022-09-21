Anyone who knows Chuck Tiernan, professionally or personally, knows that there is no better person to serve as Judge of Probate for Branford and North Branford. I've known Chuck, both professionally and personally, for decades. I've observed his work in court and in the community. His commitment to justice and fairness is ever-present. I have the upmost respect and admiration for him based not only on his skill as a lawyer and his knowledge of the law, but also because he understands the difficulties people face when going through a crisis and knows how to help.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO