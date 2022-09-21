ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, CT

Register Citizen

4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
WOODSTOCK, CT
WTNH.com

Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events

Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Manfred W. “Fred” Jungeblut

We are sad to announce the passing of Manfred W. “Fred” Jungeblut on Sept. 5. Fred was born in Wetschen, Germany on Aug. 8, 1949, and he immigrated to the USA in 1954, arriving by ship with his parents. He grew up in Woodside, New York (Queens), graduated from nearby Martin Luther High School, and completed two years at Columbia University before starting a career as a steelworker in Chicago. Shortly afterwards, he moved back east, settling in Connecticut to start a family.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
wanderwisdom.com

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut

I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
WATERFORD, CT
FOX 61

The Big E goes large for Connecticut Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — More crowds and more excitement have come to the fairgrounds in West Springfield, and that was apparent on Connecticut Day at the Big E. Every year, the Big E celebrates Connecticut Day, typically during the first Wednesday of the fair. The state plays prominently in...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
zip06.com

Alexander “John” Krelowicz III

Alexander “John” Krelowicz III of Branford, passed away peacefully Sept. 12 at Yale-New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. John was born Dec. 6, 1957 in Guilford, son of the late Alexander J. Krelowicz Jr. and Millicent Mester Krelowicz. He is survived by his sister Bambi-Lynne (Charles) Bush;...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Deamico’s a Perfect Fit as WFLC Development Manager

On Sept. 6, Bernadette Deamico joined non-profit Women and Family Life Center (WFLC) as its new Development Manager. Arriving from her most recent role as Director of Operations with mid-Fairfield county’s non-profit Dress for Success affiliate, you could say it’s a perfect fit. While searching the internet for...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
EAST HADDAM, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: A Lost Vanderbilt Mansion in West Hartford

A mansion erected by a member of the Vanderbilt family once stood along Farmington Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. In this video I explain how the mansion came to be built, mention a notable artistic couple that was married in it, and tell how the mansion was replaced by an exclusive housing development.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

The pandemic brought a huge rise in boat sales in CT. Here's where they stand now

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It would have taken a lot for Connecticut's boat industry to match the pandemic sales of 2020 and 2021, but Bob Petzold sees the tide rising still — thanks to a sunny, hot summer that spurred more people to get out on the water. With a beautiful weekend in the offing, Petzold expects big crowds this weekend at the Norwalk Boat Show which kicks off Thursday.
NORWALK, CT
WBEC AM

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bristol Press

NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal

BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Something To Look Forward To

Thomas Breen in the New Haven Independent reports that three new restaurants are in the works in New Haven. Here’s what we have to look forward to: Gran Gusto, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is planning an Italian eatery if the former Tarry Lodge location at 278 Park Street; Food entrepreneur Hazel Lebron has her eye on 86 Spring Street for an Afro-Latin cuisine take-out and commercial kitchen; and restaurateur Avi Szapiro and his partner Tim Cabral are opening a new Italian place at the location of the former Tony & Lucille’s at 150 Wooster Street. Read all about it in the New Haven Independent, newhavenindependent.org.
NEW HAVEN, CT

