Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Related
zip06.com
Beef, Pig Roast Fundraiser to Benefit VFW
Livestock of the red meat variety will be the main course for a fundraiser held by the Essex Veteran’s Memorial Hall (EVMH) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the club. Admission to the event, which will run from 2 to 6 p.m. is $30 for adults and $20 for children under the age of 12. Hors d’oeuvres will be served first, with the main course of dinner being served at 3 p.m. Tickets for purchase is limited to 120 guests from the public, and are sold at bar area of the EVMH.
zip06.com
33rd Annual North Branford ‘Community Round Up’ Oct. 22
NORTH BRANFORD - Each year, the North Branford community celebrates Make a Difference Day by holding a food drive. For the last 32 years, students and parents from North Branford Public Schools (NBPS) have traveled through the community collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations which were then gathered, sorted, and sent to our town’s food bank.
zip06.com
What Is The Secret To Chester’s Success?
Not too long ago, the archivist at the Chester Historical Society (CHS), Skip Hubbard, stopped by the historical society and chatted with some visitors to the current exhibit, “Where We Ate, Where We Eat.“ He found out they were from Great Britain. While pleased, he was not entirely...
zip06.com
Something To Look Forward To
Thomas Breen in the New Haven Independent reports that three new restaurants are in the works in New Haven. Here’s what we have to look forward to: Gran Gusto, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is planning an Italian eatery if the former Tarry Lodge location at 278 Park Street; Food entrepreneur Hazel Lebron has her eye on 86 Spring Street for an Afro-Latin cuisine take-out and commercial kitchen; and restaurateur Avi Szapiro and his partner Tim Cabral are opening a new Italian place at the location of the former Tony & Lucille’s at 150 Wooster Street. Read all about it in the New Haven Independent, newhavenindependent.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Cassandra Sweet: She’s Got it Planned
Looking for the chair of the Essex Elementary School Autumn Harvest Fair? Or the chair of the John Winthrop Middle School Parent’s Council? The vice president of the Essex Elementary School PTO? A member of the Essex Board of Education? A PTO volunteer who has worked on events from appreciation lunches for Region 4 staff to moving-up bags for Essex Elementary students going on to middle school?
zip06.com
Deamico’s a Perfect Fit as WFLC Development Manager
On Sept. 6, Bernadette Deamico joined non-profit Women and Family Life Center (WFLC) as its new Development Manager. Arriving from her most recent role as Director of Operations with mid-Fairfield county’s non-profit Dress for Success affiliate, you could say it’s a perfect fit. While searching the internet for...
zip06.com
Manfred W. “Fred” Jungeblut
We are sad to announce the passing of Manfred W. “Fred” Jungeblut on Sept. 5. Fred was born in Wetschen, Germany on Aug. 8, 1949, and he immigrated to the USA in 1954, arriving by ship with his parents. He grew up in Woodside, New York (Queens), graduated from nearby Martin Luther High School, and completed two years at Columbia University before starting a career as a steelworker in Chicago. Shortly afterwards, he moved back east, settling in Connecticut to start a family.
zip06.com
George H. Breuler Sr.
George H. Breule Sr., 101, of Ashlar Village, Wallingford, formerly of Lincoln Street, North Haven, passed away peacefullySept. 18 at the Masonicare, Wallingford, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 75 years to the late Evelyn Barone Breuler. George was born in New Haven, Sept. 12, 1921 and was the son of the late George B. and Anna M. Hassler Breuler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zip06.com
Comfort, Space for Everyone
This property sits on 1.38 acres and includes a gorgeous federal Colonial, a two-car garage, a beautiful three-bay post-and-beam barn, and a large shed. With more than 2,600 square feet, the house itself has enough room for everyone. It features a new chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops, two sinks, a...
zip06.com
Alexander “John” Krelowicz III
Alexander “John” Krelowicz III of Branford, passed away peacefully Sept. 12 at Yale-New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. John was born Dec. 6, 1957 in Guilford, son of the late Alexander J. Krelowicz Jr. and Millicent Mester Krelowicz. He is survived by his sister Bambi-Lynne (Charles) Bush;...
zip06.com
Flying High
The Flying Wallendas performed a high wire act above the gathered crowd at The Guilford Fair on Sept. 17. The second oldest agricultural fair in the state, the Guilford Fair ran from Sept.16 through Sept. 18.
zip06.com
Warren W. Porter
Warren W. Porter, 87, of Southington and Westbrook, passed away after a long illness on Sept. 19 at Middlesex Hospital. He had been the loving husband of Betty (Haskell) Porter for 64 years. Warren was born in Meriden on Feb. 12, 1935, only son of the late Kenneth and Alma (Mielke) Porter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zip06.com
A Mom Who Loved Not Wisely But Too Well
Mama, shown here, is a loving mother who knits, bakes cookies, and keeps a tidy house. She’s a single mom who loves her daughter. She loves her daughter so well she is suffocating her. Mama does not see this. Her daughter Maggie does. Those of us lucky enough to...
zip06.com
Real Estate Transactions for Sept. 22
186 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 186: Eva S. Sands and Dunnith Heenan of Branford to Kayla Thomson, $190,000 on 09/01/2022. 229 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 229: Louise D. Jones of Branford to Duncan E. Jones, $175,000 on 09/01/2022. 49 Brookwood Dr: Louis Maresca of Branford to Braydon R. Orndorff, $395,000...
zip06.com
Detective Moynihan Retires from Branford PD
Branford Police Department (BPD) recognized and thanked Detective Patrick Moynihan upon his retirement September 22, following a 34 year-career in law enforcement which included 14 with BPD. “We wish him luck as he retires from us today,” BPD stated, in message posted to the department’s Facebook page Sept. 22....
zip06.com
Robert Shorey
Robert Shorey, 64, of Clinton sadly passed away on Sept. 14, from ALS. He was predeceased by his mother, Eileen “Beanie” Shorey; his father Roger Shorey; his biological father Robert Neales;and his brother Richard Neales. He left behind his wife Marie Shorey; his son Benjamin Shorey; his granddaughters, Celeste Shorey, Kylie Singer, Sadie Shorey; his sister Lynn Shorey; brothers, Roger Shorey, Robert Neales; and many nieces and nephews.
zip06.com
Paul Winch: Keeping it All Balanced
Keeping a watch over finances is one of the most important jobs a person can have. Whether its in his role as the chairman of the Board of Finance (BOF) or chairman of the Westbrook Foundation, Paul Winch is someone intimately knowledgeable about Westbrook’s finances. As a board, the...
zip06.com
Toomre Fencing to Success on the National Stage
Any accomplishment is worth the world to a young athlete. Kai Toomre, a middle school sensation in the sport of fencing, had a magical moment this summer while making his mark as one of the nation’s best. Kai, who is in 6th grade at Baldwin Middle School, has been...
zip06.com
Commitment to Justice and Fairness is Ever-Present
Anyone who knows Chuck Tiernan, professionally or personally, knows that there is no better person to serve as Judge of Probate for Branford and North Branford. I've known Chuck, both professionally and personally, for decades. I've observed his work in court and in the community. His commitment to justice and fairness is ever-present. I have the upmost respect and admiration for him based not only on his skill as a lawyer and his knowledge of the law, but also because he understands the difficulties people face when going through a crisis and knows how to help.
zip06.com
Adams Giving it Her All as a Senior
Sam Adams always puts her team’s goals first while competing for the North Haven girls’ soccer squad. Sam recognizes the importance of teamwork and cooperation as the senior leads North Haven with her work ethic. Sam’s desire to succeed has inspired her teammates, and her efforts in the backfield have given the Nighthawks an opportunity to compete in the SCC landscape.
Comments / 0