Thomas Breen in the New Haven Independent reports that three new restaurants are in the works in New Haven. Here’s what we have to look forward to: Gran Gusto, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is planning an Italian eatery if the former Tarry Lodge location at 278 Park Street; Food entrepreneur Hazel Lebron has her eye on 86 Spring Street for an Afro-Latin cuisine take-out and commercial kitchen; and restaurateur Avi Szapiro and his partner Tim Cabral are opening a new Italian place at the location of the former Tony & Lucille’s at 150 Wooster Street. Read all about it in the New Haven Independent, newhavenindependent.org.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO