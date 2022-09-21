U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Fudge to visit Tulsa Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will travel to Tulsa on Thursday where she will announce the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) Grant for the Tulsa Housing Authority and the City of Tulsa, HUD announced.

The Tulsa Housing Authority and the City of Tulsa will receive a $50 million grant, HUD announced.

The Choice Neighborhoods Program encourages local partners to invest additional funding and services that are vital to the program’s success. Each CNI applicant must find these additional resources in order to leverage the funds necessary to complete the project. Based on information provided in each community’s application, the four awardees will collectively leverage an additional $2.5 billion in public and private resources to further invest in their local communities.

