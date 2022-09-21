Read full article on original website
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Downtown library reimagined for Banned Books Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’ve ever passed by the giant bookshelf painted on the Kansas City Public Library’s downtown parking garage, you know it’s a collection of classics. You might not know that a third of the featured books have been challenged or banned at one time or another.
KCTV 5
Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances
Earlier today, the Kansas City Royals announced the firing of Royals President Dayton Moore. Later, Nicky Lopez shared his thoughts. David Jungerman’s defense team expected to call additional witnesses Thursday in first-degree murder. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Thursday, David Jungerman’s defense team is expected to continue calling...
KCTV 5
Artists draw Kansas City community into their creative world at 91st Plaza Art Fair
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For 91 years, the Plaza Art Fair has drawn thousands for a cultural experience. And this year is no different!. Over this late-September weekend, there will be plenty of art to see. “Photography is kind of an unsung medium when it comes to the art...
KCTV 5
Oak Grove mom encouraged by federal grant to fight opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- The White House is pouring $1.5 billion into addressing the opioid overdose epidemic. It’s welcome news for one local mom whose son barely survived a fentanyl overdose. The money is being spread through all states, tribal lands and territories....
KCTV 5
Kansas poet to be awarded during Washburn’s Kansas Book Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas poet will be awarded with the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award during the Kansas Book Festival at Washburn University. Washburn University says it will host the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award Presentation and Reading during the annual Kansas Book Festival between Sept. 23 and 24. It said both events are free and open to the public.
flatlandkc.org
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
So-called Johnson County serial shoplifter pleads guilty — again
A Johnson County woman pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Kelli Jo Bauer has a documented history of multiple shoplifting cases dating back to 2008.
84-year-old found guilty in 2017 death of Kansas City attorney
A Jackson County jury has found 84-year-old David Jungerman guilty in the 2017 killing of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert.
kcur.org
This artist is turning invasive species at Johnson County parks into inspiration for her craft
On a humid Tuesday morning in the last week of August, artist Kirsten Taylor drove to the trailhead near the marina at Shawnee Mission Park, the largest park in Johnson County, Kansas. A few bicyclists rode the paved trails on the way to the wooded trails, popular with hikers, mountain...
kttn.com
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
KCTV 5
High school football Week 5 matchups around the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football weather is back as the temperatures have cooled off. Another week of high school football games follows. Here are matchups around the metro for Friday, Sept. 23:. MISSOURI. Belton 52, William Chrisman 7. Center 55, Warrensburg 15. Chillicothe 29, St. Pius X 20. Fort...
jimmycsays.com
Five years…And finally it’s official: “Guilty”
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2017, probably while Thomas Pickert’s body was still lying on the ground outside his Brookside home, police homed in on a suspect: 79-year-old David Jungerman. Jungerman, a Raytown resident, was a grudge-holding, delusional egotist who couldn’t get over the fact that Pickert,...
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Liberty Corn Maze
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Get lost with her in the Liberty Corn Maze in this week’s Going with Grace.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Daughter still searches for justice 12 years after Ronald Burns homicide
RIVERSIDE, Mo (KCTV) — For more than 12 years, a daughter has waited to see her father’s killer caught. Erricka McCullen insists she won’t give up on receiving justice for her dad. McCullen remembers her father, Ronald Burns, as a giving and caring man who did not...
Residents at KCK apartment complex fed up with years of pothole problems
Residents at the Fairfax Bluffs Apartment complex said they’ve dodged the large potholes that can be seen in their surrounding roads for more than two years.
Momentum building for downtown stadium within Royals organization
Envisioning a move from the Truman Sports Complex, Royals owner John Sherman said they're already in talks with the Chiefs and Jackson County.
kcur.org
Generations of recipes help restaurant owners bring Hispanic heritage to Kansas City
There are many ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. People learn about the cultures that have had such a significant impact on Kansas City. They donate to Hispanic charities. And they dine out at restaurants featuring cuisine from the countries being celebrated. David Lopez, manager at Manny's Restaurant, a family...
KCTV 5
Red Friday and home-opener generate more than $940,000 for Ronald McDonald House charities
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than $940,000 was raised for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City through the sale of flags and 50/50 raffle tickets during Red Friday on Friday, Sept. 9. Flag sales alone accounted for more than $840,000. Over $4.5 million has been raised for...
KCTV 5
Roger Golubski speaks with KCTV5 from his Edwardsville home
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski, a former KCK detective facing federal charges, is awaiting trial at his home. When a KCTV5 crew knocked on his door, Golubski answered. He directed all questions to his defense attorney, Tom Lemon. On Monday, Judge Rachel Schwartz denied a request to keep Golubski...
