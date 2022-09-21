ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Downtown library reimagined for Banned Books Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’ve ever passed by the giant bookshelf painted on the Kansas City Public Library’s downtown parking garage, you know it’s a collection of classics. You might not know that a third of the featured books have been challenged or banned at one time or another.
KCTV 5

Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances

Earlier today, the Kansas City Royals announced the firing of Royals President Dayton Moore. Later, Nicky Lopez shared his thoughts. David Jungerman’s defense team expected to call additional witnesses Thursday in first-degree murder. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Thursday, David Jungerman’s defense team is expected to continue calling...
KCTV 5

Oak Grove mom encouraged by federal grant to fight opioid overdoses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- The White House is pouring $1.5 billion into addressing the opioid overdose epidemic. It’s welcome news for one local mom whose son barely survived a fentanyl overdose. The money is being spread through all states, tribal lands and territories....
KCTV 5

Kansas poet to be awarded during Washburn's Kansas Book Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas poet will be awarded with the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award during the Kansas Book Festival at Washburn University. Washburn University says it will host the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award Presentation and Reading during the annual Kansas Book Festival between Sept. 23 and 24. It said both events are free and open to the public.
Dayton Moore
KCTV 5

High school football Week 5 matchups around the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football weather is back as the temperatures have cooled off. Another week of high school football games follows. Here are matchups around the metro for Friday, Sept. 23:. MISSOURI. Belton 52, William Chrisman 7. Center 55, Warrensburg 15. Chillicothe 29, St. Pius X 20. Fort...
jimmycsays.com

Five years…And finally it's official: "Guilty"

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2017, probably while Thomas Pickert’s body was still lying on the ground outside his Brookside home, police homed in on a suspect: 79-year-old David Jungerman. Jungerman, a Raytown resident, was a grudge-holding, delusional egotist who couldn’t get over the fact that Pickert,...
KCTV 5

Going With Grace: Liberty Corn Maze

Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Get lost with her in the Liberty Corn Maze in this week’s Going with Grace.
KCTV 5

Roger Golubski speaks with KCTV5 from his Edwardsville home

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski, a former KCK detective facing federal charges, is awaiting trial at his home. When a KCTV5 crew knocked on his door, Golubski answered. He directed all questions to his defense attorney, Tom Lemon. On Monday, Judge Rachel Schwartz denied a request to keep Golubski...
