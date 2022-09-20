ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Times

They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?

According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
Larry Robinson
NPR

What you had to say about the issues that seem to be at a stalemate in your area

Now that we've been reminded about how the Constitution was set up to protect minority interests, which, at the time, mainly meant small states versus big states, we want to turn to the issues where you told us you see this playing out now in your own lives. We asked you to tell us about issues where you live that you think are supported by a majority of people, yet can't seem to get support from the leaders, or have even been blocked. We heard about big issues.
NPR

The Constitution was built to allow for the few to hold so much power

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with history professor Jonathan Gienapp about the development of the country's charter of government. Let's start at the beginning. Well, almost the beginning. By the late 18th century, America had won its independence from Great Britain but was still figuring out how to handle its business. Jonathan Gienapp takes it from here. He is an associate professor of history at Stanford University. He specializes in early American history. He told us that the young nation was facing an economic crisis and didn't agree on how to deal with it. Now, remember, political parties barely existed then and were just starting to form. So the founders got together to hash out some solutions that made sense to them at the time but that have profound effects on us to this day in ways they probably never envisioned.
NPR

Immigration is a divisive issue, but most Americans agree on certain points

When we were thinking about issues where public opinion and the country's policies are out of sync, one of the first issues that came to mind was immigration. It goes without saying it's a divisive issue. The conservative news outlets have been flooding the airwaves with images of groups of people crossing the border while other news outlets have focused on Republican governors moving migrants out of their states using practices that seem deceptive. But that obscures the fact that there are points of agreement among Americans across the political spectrum.
NPR

What it takes for a representative democracy to address political minority rule

NPR's Michel Martin talks with professor Corey Robin about how minority rule works within institutions and if there are any possible solutions. Now here is another, perhaps more long-range view from Corey Robin. He is a professor of political science at Brooklyn College and the City University of New York Graduate Center. Corey Robin, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
NPR

Just how much power the filibuster gives has varied over time

Throughline hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei explore the history of the filibuster and how it impacts American legislation and politics. As we've been learning this hour, minority rule is not new. In fact, it's been shaping American legislation for more than a century. We're talking here about the filibuster. From wartime decisions to maintaining racial segregation, the filibuster has been used by the minority in the Senate to wield power throughout U.S. history. But just how much power the filibuster gives has varied over time, and it's something that has been up for debate from both parties. NPR Throughline host Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei looked into the history of the filibuster and how it's been used over time.
NPR

Consider This from NPR

The morning of November 14, 1960, a little girl named Ruby Bridges became the first Black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Ruby was 6. And as she got dressed and left for school that day, she didn't know she was making history. RUBY...
NPR

The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger

The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
