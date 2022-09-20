Read full article on original website
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
Will Student Loan Forgiveness Include Parent Plus Loans?
President Joe Biden announced his administration's much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. Student Loan Cancellation and Payment Pause: Live UpdatesMore: Student Loan Repayments...
CNBC
Here's how many people will get student loan forgiveness in each state
The White House released an analysis of how many borrowers will benefit from its student loan forgiveness plan in each state. More than 3.5 million people will get debt cancellation in California, and in Texas, more than 3 million. The White House released an analysis on Tuesday of how many...
Expecting Student Loan Forgiveness? 3 Ways To Plan Ahead Before Applying
For borrowers worried about paying off existing student loans, President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness plan -- announced in August -- may have provided some relief. See: What Is the Highest Income for...
You may be eligible for $20,000 in student debt forgiveness and not even know it
An estimated 27 million borrowers are eligible for $20,000 in student loan debt forgiveness. When John Meyers heard about President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan relief, the 32-year-old began thinking of all the ways $10,000 in forgiveness would change his life. It would cut down his $29,000 student loan...
CNBC
You should still apply for student loan forgiveness despite state taxes—here's why
The Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan lifted a weight off of many Americans' shoulders, with some borrowers eligible to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven. However, many people are on the fence about applying due to their state's decision to consider the money saved from student...
They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?
According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
Student debt relief: White House projects half of 40M eligible borrowers could see clean slates
WASHINGTON — More than 40 million borrowers are eligible to have at least $10,000 of their outstanding student debt forgiven under President Joe Biden’s relief program, according to White House projections released Tuesday. Nearly half those borrowers, however, could see their entire remaining balances wiped clean, according to...
Black Student Enrollment At Community Colleges Has Declined Since The Pandemic
From Fall 2019 to Fall 2021, enrollment fell 18 percent for all Black students. That's 23.5 percent and 15 percent for Black men and Black women, respectively. The post Black Student Enrollment At Community Colleges Has Declined Since The Pandemic appeared first on NewsOne.
NPR
How social-emotional learning became a frontline in the battle against CRT
It's hard to pinpoint when exactly the questions started coming in. Angelyn Nichols, an administrator for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, thinks it was sometime in early 2021. What she does know is that no one really expected them in the first place, and no one expected them to keep...
NPR
How those who represent the minority of Americans hold enough power to stop policies
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting) Climate action. Climate action. (Chanting) My body, my choice. My body, my choice. (Chanting) Pro-life. Pro-life. Pro-life. We often talk about how divisions run deep in America. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: More than 50% of Americans surveyed believe that in the next several years, there...
NPR
What you had to say about the issues that seem to be at a stalemate in your area
Now that we've been reminded about how the Constitution was set up to protect minority interests, which, at the time, mainly meant small states versus big states, we want to turn to the issues where you told us you see this playing out now in your own lives. We asked you to tell us about issues where you live that you think are supported by a majority of people, yet can't seem to get support from the leaders, or have even been blocked. We heard about big issues.
NPR
The Constitution was built to allow for the few to hold so much power
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with history professor Jonathan Gienapp about the development of the country's charter of government. Let's start at the beginning. Well, almost the beginning. By the late 18th century, America had won its independence from Great Britain but was still figuring out how to handle its business. Jonathan Gienapp takes it from here. He is an associate professor of history at Stanford University. He specializes in early American history. He told us that the young nation was facing an economic crisis and didn't agree on how to deal with it. Now, remember, political parties barely existed then and were just starting to form. So the founders got together to hash out some solutions that made sense to them at the time but that have profound effects on us to this day in ways they probably never envisioned.
NPR
A look at institutional changes that could address minority rule in government
OK. So those are things that individuals can do. But are there institutional changes that could make a difference? We get the view now from two scholars who've been thinking about this. First, we return to Jonathan Gienapp. That's the Stanford University history professor we heard from earlier. JONATHAN GIENAPP:...
NPR
Immigration is a divisive issue, but most Americans agree on certain points
When we were thinking about issues where public opinion and the country's policies are out of sync, one of the first issues that came to mind was immigration. It goes without saying it's a divisive issue. The conservative news outlets have been flooding the airwaves with images of groups of people crossing the border while other news outlets have focused on Republican governors moving migrants out of their states using practices that seem deceptive. But that obscures the fact that there are points of agreement among Americans across the political spectrum.
NPR
What it takes for a representative democracy to address political minority rule
NPR's Michel Martin talks with professor Corey Robin about how minority rule works within institutions and if there are any possible solutions. Now here is another, perhaps more long-range view from Corey Robin. He is a professor of political science at Brooklyn College and the City University of New York Graduate Center. Corey Robin, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
NPR
Just how much power the filibuster gives has varied over time
Throughline hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei explore the history of the filibuster and how it impacts American legislation and politics. As we've been learning this hour, minority rule is not new. In fact, it's been shaping American legislation for more than a century. We're talking here about the filibuster. From wartime decisions to maintaining racial segregation, the filibuster has been used by the minority in the Senate to wield power throughout U.S. history. But just how much power the filibuster gives has varied over time, and it's something that has been up for debate from both parties. NPR Throughline host Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei looked into the history of the filibuster and how it's been used over time.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
The morning of November 14, 1960, a little girl named Ruby Bridges became the first Black child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Ruby was 6. And as she got dressed and left for school that day, she didn't know she was making history. RUBY...
NPR
The White House is hosting a conference on nutrition and hunger
The White House is hosting a daylong conference on nutrition and hunger this week. This comes at a time when diet-related chronic disease is a top cause of death in this country. NPR's Allison Aubrey is with us this morning to talk about the ideas on the table to combat that fact. Allison, good morning.
