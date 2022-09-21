ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

$1M apprenticeships funding available at TCSG

ATLANTA – The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), announces the availability of $1 Million in High Demand Career Initiatives. The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), announces the availability of $1 Million in High Demand Career Initiatives (HDCI) Program funds to support the development and expansion of registered apprenticeships in Georgia’s high-demand industries. The program is focused on supporting Registered Apprenticeship expansion in the areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace, Agribusiness, Automotive, Construction, E-Mobility, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Supply Chain, Film and Entertainment, Public Services, and Information Technology.
GEORGIA STATE
mercer.edu

Mercer program puts doctors committed to primary care in rural Georgia faster

Before Dr. Russ Hopper even applied to Mercer University’s School of Medicine, he knew he wanted to provide primary care to rural Georgians. Growing up in the tiny town of Pitts, he saw firsthand the shortage of physicians in rural Georgia, and two experiences that exposed him to the clinical setting greatly influenced his decision to become a doctor.
GEORGIA STATE
footballscoop.com

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Video shows 'unauthorized access' to Ga. election equipment

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican Party official in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy components of the voting system at a rural elections office two months after the 2020 election and spent nearly all day there, contradicting her sworn deposition testimony about her role in the alleged breach of the equipment, a new court filing says. The filing late Monday is part of a broader lawsuit challenging the security of the state’s voting machines that has been drawn into a separate investigation of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his loss in Georgia. The apparent breach happened...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Georgia County Validates Thousands of Voters Challenged by Trump Allies

(Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburb...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Best places to see fall foilage in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the temperatures fool you; fall is approaching and with it comes a beautiful kaleidoscope of color. Atlanta, and Georgia as a whole, gives you plenty of opportunities to view the leaves change from green to a beautiful mix of red, yellow and brown as they fall to the ground (pun intended).
ATLANTA, GA
chschipper.com

New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow

Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia approved for electric vehicle plan by FHWA

ATLANTA – Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to be approved by the FHWA for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan. The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to receive approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. With this approval, Georgia DOT can proceed with designing implementation to ultimately obligate its apportionment of approximately $130 million in federal funds for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next five years.
GEORGIA STATE

