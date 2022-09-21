Read full article on original website
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
valdostatoday.com
$1M apprenticeships funding available at TCSG
ATLANTA – The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), announces the availability of $1 Million in High Demand Career Initiatives. The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), announces the availability of $1 Million in High Demand Career Initiatives (HDCI) Program funds to support the development and expansion of registered apprenticeships in Georgia’s high-demand industries. The program is focused on supporting Registered Apprenticeship expansion in the areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace, Agribusiness, Automotive, Construction, E-Mobility, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Supply Chain, Film and Entertainment, Public Services, and Information Technology.
How to find sample ballots for the November 2022 election in Georgia
If you’re not sure who is on the ballot for the 2022 November election in Georgia — or if you would like to do more research into the candidates — sample ballots are now available to voters. Voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their...
mercer.edu
Mercer program puts doctors committed to primary care in rural Georgia faster
Before Dr. Russ Hopper even applied to Mercer University’s School of Medicine, he knew he wanted to provide primary care to rural Georgians. Growing up in the tiny town of Pitts, he saw firsthand the shortage of physicians in rural Georgia, and two experiences that exposed him to the clinical setting greatly influenced his decision to become a doctor.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia's Kemp announces next round of $30.8M in federal grants for homelessness, affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia is turning to federal COVID-19 relief dollars for homelessness and housing insecurity grants, the second round of such grants the state has announced in as many months. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced awards exceeding $30.8 million for eight projects fighting homelessness and housing that...
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
footballscoop.com
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
Video shows 'unauthorized access' to Ga. election equipment
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican Party official in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy components of the voting system at a rural elections office two months after the 2020 election and spent nearly all day there, contradicting her sworn deposition testimony about her role in the alleged breach of the equipment, a new court filing says. The filing late Monday is part of a broader lawsuit challenging the security of the state’s voting machines that has been drawn into a separate investigation of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his loss in Georgia. The apparent breach happened...
US News and World Report
Georgia County Validates Thousands of Voters Challenged by Trump Allies
(Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburb...
CBS 46
Best places to see fall foilage in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the temperatures fool you; fall is approaching and with it comes a beautiful kaleidoscope of color. Atlanta, and Georgia as a whole, gives you plenty of opportunities to view the leaves change from green to a beautiful mix of red, yellow and brown as they fall to the ground (pun intended).
chschipper.com
New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow
Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has solid lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in new poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new poll released Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows GOP incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp holding a solid lead in his bid for reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams. The poll, which also shows leads for Republicans in the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and...
WRDW-TV
Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know
ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia approved for electric vehicle plan by FHWA
ATLANTA – Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to be approved by the FHWA for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan. The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to receive approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. With this approval, Georgia DOT can proceed with designing implementation to ultimately obligate its apportionment of approximately $130 million in federal funds for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next five years.
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
