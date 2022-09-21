Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load

Read full article on original website
DOTD Alert Lake Charles Drivers Of Closures Coming To I-10
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday, September 23 that there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, October 1. Motorists in Lake Charles and the surrounding area who travel these roadways daily for work should make plans to take an alternate route now. DOTD...
44-Year-Old Amy Carol Richard Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
44-Year-Old Amy Carol Richard Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)

According to the Louisiana Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Calcasieu Parish on Tuesday.
KFDM-TV
Citizen comes to the rescue of clerk and holds masked robbery suspect until police arrive
PORT ARTHUR — Police say shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, they were called to a robbery at the Citgo gas station, 6599 West Port Arthur Road. When officers arrived on scene, they saw two men in some type of altercation. The clerk told officers that the masked robbery suspect walked into the store and demanded money in a threatening manner.
KPLC TV
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police officers arriving at the scene of an accident late Friday afternoon at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way found a male with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The intersection was closed and surrounding areas taped off. Deputy Chief...
westcentralsbest.com
Sulphur Man Killed in Fiery Crash
Sulphur, La - A Sulphur man died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash near the intersection Maplewood Dr. and Poplar St. that caused both vehicles to catch fire. Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said a 1998 Honda motorcycle driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling eastbound...
KPLC TV
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Maplewood Dr.
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The crash happened on Maplewood Drive near PT’s Coffee yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling south on Maplewood Dr....
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 114 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish just after midnight on September 21, 2022. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on US 171 in Moss Bluff
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on US 171 in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 171 and Parish Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana. Amy Carol Richard, 44, of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself Wednesday night in Jasper County
JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night. Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
KFDM-TV
BPD: Man shot and killed during exchange of gunfire while trying to rob homeowner
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 22, 2022. Michael Rex Haynes, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; false imprisonment; resisting an officer. Michael Wayne Robertson Jr., 41, Waller, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug;...
Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy
A passenger is dead following an overnight crash on Interstate 10 between Breaux and Henderson.
westcentralsbest.com
Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish
Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in a Vehicle Burglary Investigation in Iowa
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Investigating a Vehicle Burglary in Iowa. Iowa, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Dewald Lane in Iowa, Louisiana between September 17th at 10 AM and September 20th at 4 PM.
Lake Charles woman dies in I-10 crash
The accident happened on I-10 eastbound between Breaux Bridge and Henderson, State Police say. One person died, another was injured, and a child in the car wasn't hurt.
Sheriff’s Office in Southwest Louisiana Releases Information Regarding State-Wide Active Shooter Hoax
Sheriff’s Office in Southwest Louisiana Releases Information Regarding State-Wide Active Shooter Hoax. Louisiana – At approximately 12:20 pm on September 22, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported information released about active school shooter reports. BPSO indicated that they have confirmed with the state that this is a state-wide active shooter hoax. They also confirmed that they have law enforcement agents at all Beauregard Parish schools and are assessing and securing all campuses.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Calcasieu Parish After Fight at Washington-Marion High School
Two Juveniles Arrested in Calcasieu Parish After Fight at Washington-Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 21, 2022, that on September 20, 2022, at around 1:15 p.m., CPSO deputies were notified of an incident at Washington-Marion High School. In the...
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Levergne Street Closure at Broad Street in Lake Charles Beginning September 19
Levergne Street Closure at Broad Street in Lake Charles Beginning September 19. lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Levergne Street, where it intersects with Broad Street near East Lake Charles, will be closed to all traffic from Monday, September 19 until Thursday, September 22. The reason for this closure is for a cross pipe replacement on Levergne Street.
KSLA
Donut King owner explains why she pulled gun, fired shot outside shop
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Donut King’s owner is speaking out after a photo of her went viral on social media of her with a gun outside her store. 7News shared the story of those she allegedly pointed the gun at, but now we bring you the owner’s story.
