ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Magic 1470AM

DOTD Alert Lake Charles Drivers Of Closures Coming To I-10

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday, September 23 that there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, October 1. Motorists in Lake Charles and the surrounding area who travel these roadways daily for work should make plans to take an alternate route now. DOTD...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Sulphur, LA
State
Louisiana State
westcentralsbest.com

Sulphur Man Killed in Fiery Crash

Sulphur, La - A Sulphur man died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash near the intersection Maplewood Dr. and Poplar St. that caused both vehicles to catch fire. Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said a 1998 Honda motorcycle driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling eastbound...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Motorcyclist dies following crash on Maplewood Dr.

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The crash happened on Maplewood Drive near PT’s Coffee yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling south on Maplewood Dr....
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail

Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 114 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish just after midnight on September 21, 2022. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on US 171 in Moss Bluff

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on US 171 in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 171 and Parish Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana. Amy Carol Richard, 44, of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Beglis
12NewsNow

Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself Wednesday night in Jasper County

JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night. Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 22, 2022. Michael Rex Haynes, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; false imprisonment; resisting an officer. Michael Wayne Robertson Jr., 41, Waller, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
westcentralsbest.com

Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish

Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sheriff’s Office in Southwest Louisiana Releases Information Regarding State-Wide Active Shooter Hoax

Sheriff’s Office in Southwest Louisiana Releases Information Regarding State-Wide Active Shooter Hoax. Louisiana – At approximately 12:20 pm on September 22, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported information released about active school shooter reports. BPSO indicated that they have confirmed with the state that this is a state-wide active shooter hoax. They also confirmed that they have law enforcement agents at all Beauregard Parish schools and are assessing and securing all campuses.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Levergne Street Closure at Broad Street in Lake Charles Beginning September 19

Levergne Street Closure at Broad Street in Lake Charles Beginning September 19. lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Levergne Street, where it intersects with Broad Street near East Lake Charles, will be closed to all traffic from Monday, September 19 until Thursday, September 22. The reason for this closure is for a cross pipe replacement on Levergne Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy