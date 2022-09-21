ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch thoughtless Yellowstone tourist goofing off above raging waterfall

By Cat Ellis
 3 days ago
A man visiting Yellowstone National Park was captured on camera goofing off right above the powerful Upper Falls, where the Yellowstone River plunges 110 feet down a cliff. Clearly the man doesn't actually intend to jump despite his arm swinging (he appears to be trying to either impress or scare his partner, who is hanging back), but rocks by waterfalls can be extremely slippery from spray, and accidents can happen all too easily.

The incident, which you can watch below, was captured by a hiker on the opposite side of the falls and shared on Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone , which highlights bad behavior at US National Parks and other sites of natural beauty.

The Upper Falls might not be quite as popular with sightseers as the Lower Falls, but they're still spectacular. They're best seen from the various specially built lookouts, which are properly fenced-off boardwalks that let visitors enjoy the view safely. There are a couple of different trails leading to the brink of the falls, clearly marked from nearby parking areas.

It's wise to stick to well maintained trails and lookouts whenever possible if you're hiking near waterfalls. The constant movement of water can make the rocks unstable and prone to breaking, and slippery molds and mosses can make the ground hazardous.

It's also essential to wear proper footwear. A man recently suffered a broken back after hiking by Bridal Falls in Utah while wearing flip-flops . As KSL TV reported earlier this week, Justin Hill says he's lucky to be alive after the accident. He's now recovering after surgery, and says he definitely learned his lesson.

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

