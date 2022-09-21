Mercedes-Benz just pulled the sheets on the new 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, offered as a go-fast luxury sedan to rival the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The main party piece in the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is the hybrid powertrain, which takes its inspiration from Merc’s Formula 1 program. The hybrid system starts with the turbocharged 2.0L I4 M139I gasoline engine, which is mounted up front and throws down with 469 horsepower. The gasoline engine is joined by an electric motor at the rear that’s juiced by a 400-volt battery, with combined output from the gasoline engine and electric motor ringing to the tune of 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque. Properly applied, it’s enough to send the sedan from 0 to 60 mph in about 3.3 seconds.

