England 2022 World Cup away kit: Is this the top of the tournament?

By Mark White
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

The England 2022 World Cup away kit is here – and it's undeniably stunning.

Nike have rewound time to the 1990 World Cup and taken cues from one of the most popular away shirts that the Three Lions ever wore. But this one doesn't feel too much like a relic, with the design updated accordingly for 2022.

Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike home shirt for the Three Lions have dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

FFT's verdict

Everyone seems to know the score. Either the new England shirt is too jazzy or not jazzy enough; there's been a feeling in the past from some that Nike just don't get the England national team and as we all know, there's no pleasing some.

But this is as close as you can get to bringing out a shirt that's unanimously popular. Euro 2020's blue change strip was daring but dividing, while the 2018 World Cup shirt was pretty enough but not particularly head-turning. This one is both subtle and stunning, using the same blues from the home effort and delivering something a kit that feels genuinely different to any thing the England side has had in years.

The cues from 1990 are clear. The collar is delightful, the navy is well-picked, too. While a deep crimson – such as Liverpool's home shirt – would have been an easy win, this is a lighter red, more like 1966's vintage. That could have looked a bit naff: it looks beautiful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhuXK_0i48B3BO00

The England 2022 World Cup home and away kits (Image credit: Nike)

And when you consider the "neon-tinted" Lionesses away shirt of the summer, this is the first traditional red Three Lions top for quite a while. It's lovely to have it back and yet it feels fresh and thoughtful.

The home shirt might not be everyone's cup of tea but the away shirt is one that feels like it could go down as a cult fave – especially if England have a good tournament. It's the kind of kit that pairs well with a jacket, which FFT have to say is a relief (we're not looking forward to pub gardens in November). Phil Foden has been pictured across the promo material and he makes it look great casual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEKPY_0i48B3BO00

The Nike England World Cup 2022 away shirt (Image credit: Nike)

This one comes with a fold-down collar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46i3eL_0i48B3BO00

The Nike England World Cup 2022 away shirt (Image credit: Nike)

...that has added detail when folded up.

Every tournament year, there's a top that sells out. Remember the 1982-gazing prematch shirt from 2018? Even the Lionesses shirts from our spectacular summer can't be bought for love nor money.

You can buy this one from Nike football inevitably while stocks last – the rest of the World Cup kits are on there, too.

Buy the shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNMBR_0i48B3BO00

The Nike England World Cup 2022 away shirt (Image credit: Nike)

Nike England 2022 World Cup away shirt

The spirit of 1990 refreshed for modern trends – like John Barnes crossing into Raheem Sterling's feet

Sizes: S-3XL

Incredible update on the 1990 away Collar is lovely Light red pairs well with blues Looks good with casual clothes No base pattern on the top

Shirt info

What is the sizing like with the Nike England 2022 World Cup away kit?

The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit.

Nike have a full size guide here .

What is the difference between the match and regular versions of the Nike England 2022 World Cup away kit?

The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.

"This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says.

"Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up."

If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here . In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.

