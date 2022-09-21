England 2022 World Cup home kit: Is this the boldest Three Lions top ever?

The England 2022 World Cup home kit is here – and it might be the interesting and most divisive England top of all time.

Now in their 50th year, Nike aren't afraid to be daring this time around with some of their World Cup kits, as the likes of Brazil, Portugal and the Netherlands have been given some wacky designs for their own campaigns. But England might just be the most marmite of the lot with gradient sleeves being the big focus on this one.

Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike away shirt for the Three Lions have dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

FFT's verdict

The England 2022 World Cup home kit might feel odd now but it's definitely a grower

It's a polarising design – especially after two such well-received home tops. The 2018 World Cup was plain and simple without offending anyone, while Euro 2020 saw a centre-aligned badge and swoosh, with a touch of 1998 nostalgia.

Well Nike have spun this one back to 1996, bringing the sky blue and royal blue touches from England's home Euros top. We've got a lot of respect for that – it's just the gradient that may grate.

But in defence of the fade, it's about time the American manufacturer delivered something a little less safe. It's a nice colour, it doesn't make the shirt look too loud or garish – and yes it may look a little like a training kit now but it's not going to when you've actually seen England play in this one.

What's wrong with training kits, anyway? The 2018 prematch shirt just happened to be one of Nike's most popular – if not the most popular – England tops ever.

Sure, this one isn't for everyone but it's actually a rare example of perfectly straddling the line between doing something deftly minimal yet with something to focus on in the kit. We've deserved something a little more audacious after the Lionesses home shirt , which went for a simplistic design and was never going to be beaten on that front.

The England home and away kits (Image credit: Nike)

It's strange to this that this one may well become a classic if England finally bring the World Cup home. It's not the kit you'd have imagined them to win a trophy in. But sometimes something a little different can help create an icon.

You can buy this one from Nike football – the rest of the World Cup kits are on there, too.

The England 2022 World Cup home kit (Image credit: Nike)

What is the sizing like with the Nike England 2022 World Cup home kit?

Minimal without being boring Colour choice is stunning Looks better on That gradient is going to get some grief, isn't it?

The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit.

Nike have a full size guide here .

What is the difference between the match and regular versions of the Nike England 2022 World Cup home kit?

The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.

"This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says.

"Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up."

If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here . In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.