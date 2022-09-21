ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

CNBC

The 10 jobs rated most highly by Gen Z workers, according to Glassdoor

If your company is on the hunt for a corporate recruiter, chances are, a large number of your candidates will be Gen Zers, according to a new report. In their recent report, 'A Change of Pace For Gen Z Employees Entering the Workforce,' Glassdoor analyzed their database of company reviews to examine which roles, companies and cities employees rate the highest. The report found that overall, "Gen Z workers are most satisfied in roles that provide them with the opportunity to shape company culture and have social impact."
JOBS
Stacy Ann

Opinion: People Keep Settling For Sub-Par Relationships

Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.
Healthline

How to Overcome Depersonalization, a Common Anxiety Symptom

When I experienced depersonalization for the first time, a thick sensation of unreality steamrolled into my life — a dizzying, dream-like “nothing feels real” type of haze. The more I obsessed over this bizarre feeling, the worse it got. So, I turned to Google. After searching countless...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gen Z#Mental Health Issues#Civil Rights Movement
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Relationship Enmeshment Is Incredibly Unhealthy

Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.
Psych Centra

Dark Triad Test

This quiz is adapted from the 2010 research by Webster and Jonason, who created the “Dirty Dozen” to identify whether the Dark Triad was present. The term “dark triad” was coined by researchers in 2002 to identify someone with personality traits that don’t meet the criteria for a formal diagnosis of associated personality disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict

There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

What is the Scandinavian sleep method?

As scientists have proved time and again, a night of peaceful sleep is really important for all human beings to function at full capacity. In fact, according to a study by Front Psychiatry, sleeping in the same bed as your partner can especially stabilise REM sleep and sleep-stage synchronisation. However, couples who sleep together do not always sleep better.
RELATIONSHIPS
calmsage.com

What You Should Never Tell Your Therapist?

“What should you never tell a therapist?” A common query among people who have been advised to take therapy so that their mental health can be improved. When you go to a therapist, you’re expected to be an open book but the question here is how open a book you have to be.
HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Toxic Relationship Patterns That Are Constantly Repeated

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
under30ceo.com

Top Tips for Website Development Freelancers to Source New Clients

As a freelancer, you have ample opportunities. Especially those on the internet. With places like Fiverr and Upwork, it can be a crowded and competitive industry. This is especially true for those in website development. Website development requires several niche skills as well as a creative mindset. It may feel...
INTERNET
psychologytoday.com

3 Steps to Get a Life

Understanding how we are multifaceted can help us be more resilient. Start by making a list of who you are and use that to help you make a list of who you will be. Grounding your future self in your current values and identities makes the future more attainable. In...
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?

Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

