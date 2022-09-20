Robert Cottingham, 52, of Fairmont, gained his wings on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was born in Queens, NY, on April 10, 1970. He is the son of Mary Burt-Cottingham of Fairmont and the late James Cottingham Sr. Robert was Baptist by faith. Graduated from North Marion High School in 1989. He worked with the janitorial crew at the Op Shop for over 14 years. Robert truly enjoyed being with family and friends, showering them with love and quality time. A lot of his family and friends called him “Smiling Bob” or “Doctor Love” He loved dancing, spending time with his dog War, barbecuing and bowling. He was a fan of all of the New York teams, Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU Mountaineers. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memories two sisters Maria (Steven)Cottingham-Dukes and Shirley Cottingham both of Fairmont; two brothers Michael Cottingham of Fairmont, and Donald (Amy) Cottingham of Clarksburg. Also survived by four nieces Shonetta Cottingham which held a special place in his heart, Maliyah Cottingham, Zariah Cottingham, and Somaya Cottingham, five nephews, Anthony Cottingham, Antonio Cottingham, Tremaine Cottingham, Tobias Cottingham, and Peyton Barker, great nieces and nephews; Brooklyn Barker, Kieshawn Cottingham; Azlynn Cottingham, Javier Davison, Jayden Cottingham, Jonathon Cottingham, Alliyah Cottingham, Zyriah Cottingham, Janiyah Gonzales, and Tayvon Cottingham. He leaves behind a special cousin Clarence Akers Jr of NY. He will be missed by a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. In addition to his father James Cottingham Sr., Robert was preceded in death by one brother James Cottingham Jr, one niece Shantae’ Cottingham and one nephew John Cottingham, a special aunt Viola Akers, maternal grandparents Gilbert and Vivian Burt, paternal grandparents Thelma Goods and Lemuel Cottingham. Family and friends will be received at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

