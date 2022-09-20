Read full article on original website
First at 4 Forum: WV Caring’s Marlene Davis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Caring’s Founding President, Marlene Davis, joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about the organization’s upcoming 40th year, providing quality care to patients in NCWV and current COVID-19 protocols. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
WVU Medicine Children’s holds ribbon cutting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital officially held its ribbon cutting Saturday. Many were in attendance for the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital ribbon cutting. The hospital officially opens this coming Thursday. It will include 10 floors with 150 beds. “I think it’s a game-changer in a...
Robert Cottingham
Robert Cottingham, 52, of Fairmont, gained his wings on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was born in Queens, NY, on April 10, 1970. He is the son of Mary Burt-Cottingham of Fairmont and the late James Cottingham Sr. Robert was Baptist by faith. Graduated from North Marion High School in 1989. He worked with the janitorial crew at the Op Shop for over 14 years. Robert truly enjoyed being with family and friends, showering them with love and quality time. A lot of his family and friends called him “Smiling Bob” or “Doctor Love” He loved dancing, spending time with his dog War, barbecuing and bowling. He was a fan of all of the New York teams, Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU Mountaineers. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memories two sisters Maria (Steven)Cottingham-Dukes and Shirley Cottingham both of Fairmont; two brothers Michael Cottingham of Fairmont, and Donald (Amy) Cottingham of Clarksburg. Also survived by four nieces Shonetta Cottingham which held a special place in his heart, Maliyah Cottingham, Zariah Cottingham, and Somaya Cottingham, five nephews, Anthony Cottingham, Antonio Cottingham, Tremaine Cottingham, Tobias Cottingham, and Peyton Barker, great nieces and nephews; Brooklyn Barker, Kieshawn Cottingham; Azlynn Cottingham, Javier Davison, Jayden Cottingham, Jonathon Cottingham, Alliyah Cottingham, Zyriah Cottingham, Janiyah Gonzales, and Tayvon Cottingham. He leaves behind a special cousin Clarence Akers Jr of NY. He will be missed by a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. In addition to his father James Cottingham Sr., Robert was preceded in death by one brother James Cottingham Jr, one niece Shantae’ Cottingham and one nephew John Cottingham, a special aunt Viola Akers, maternal grandparents Gilbert and Vivian Burt, paternal grandparents Thelma Goods and Lemuel Cottingham. Family and friends will be received at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Wisdom to Wealth: Thursday, Sept. 22
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the market history. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
5th Quarter: Week 5 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Time flies, it’s week five! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
“A miracle”: Home improvements awarded to local veteran
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Titan Roofing teamed up with ABC Supply for the new roof giveaway. The companies say they had over hundreds of applicants that were in need of help. Only two of the applicants were chosen. Gregory Klages, a retired veteran and giveaway winner, said how much this...
Randolph Co. school superintendent requests a third PRO officer
Randolph County superintendent Debra Schmidlin went before the Randolph County Commission to discuss the benefits of current prevention resource officers (PRO), and how she believes the county is in need of a third.
WVU issues campus warning after report of shot fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has issued a campus warning to students and employees following a report of a shot being fired. According to a press release, the university is encouraging people to be vigilant after University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking […]
8 sewer, water projects receive new funding
On Sept. 7, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced new funding for four sewer and four water system improvement projects throughout West Virginia.
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opens for the season
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is one of the best spots in West Virginia for all of your spooky needs this Halloween. Rebecca Jordan-Gleason the Operations Manager at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston said, this is a great way to boost the economy and bring tourists into the small town.
House Call: Friday Night Lights Clinic Pt. 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Friday night lights are back, and so are the threat of injuries on the football field. United Hospital Center is prepared with a clinic open to athletes every Friday night after the games. Here to tell us more is Joseph Fazalare, MD, orthopaedic surgeon.
The Recorddelta
New County Commissioner sworn into duty
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 16, the Upshur County Commission welcomed new commissioner Douglas K. Bush. Bush was sworn into duty at the Upshur County Courthouse by Judge Jake E. Reger. Upshur County Commission President Kristie G. Tenney referred to West Virginia Code 3-10-7 which covers vacancies in offices...
St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Surgical Technologists Week
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is recognizing its surgical technologists during National Surgical Technologists Week. Surgical Technologists Week is recognized Sept. 18-24. Originally adopted by the Association of Surgical Technologists Board of Directors in 1984, this week is dedicated to celebrating the professional and honoring technologists...
Frederick J. Stout
Frederick J. Stout, 89, of Stonewood, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born in Stonewood on October 26, 1932, a son of the late Fred and Leila Moodispaugh Stout. Surviving are one daughter, Marsha Huet and her husband Donald “Donnie” of Clarksburg; two grandsons, Justin Fraser and his wife Kelly and Alexander Fraser; and one great granddaughter, Elsie Fraser. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Anabelle Posey and one brother, Richard “Buckshot” Stout. Mr. Stout was a 1950 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, United States Army Veteran and retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass. While working at PPG, he also started Stout Construction Company which he owned for many years. Fred’s passion was riding motorcycles. He was a member od Roy E. Parrish Post No. 13 American Legion, Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW, and Clarksburg Aerie No. Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was also a former member of the Stonewood City Council and the Shriners. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm in the West Virginia National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
St. Peter The Fisherman Parish celebrates Sesquicentennial Jubilee
FAIRMONT , W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Fairmont community came together to celebrate the 150 anniversary of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish. A special mass was held to honor the Sesquicentennial Jubilee of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish. The Parish’s Priest, Fr. Joe Konikattil, invited other priests from the...
2 arrested after high speed chase on I-79
A high speed chase took place Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.
First at 4 Forum: Buckwheat Festival’s King and Queen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Queen Ceres LXXX Taylor Holt and King Buckwheat LXXX Jimmy Peaslee joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about how they became royalty for the festival and the WVU Marching Band performing at the festival. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
What you don’t want to miss at the Forest Festival in Elkins
One of West Virginia's biggest and oldest festivals, Elkins' Mountain State Forest Festival, is set to start next week, after several years off due to the pandemic.
Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
