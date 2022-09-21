ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

New Fayetteville Public Safety Campus nears completion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s new Public Safety Campus is near completion and Fayetteville police hope to move in by the first of the year. Lieutenant Doug Pope with the Fayetteville Police Department said upgrading to the new Public Safety Campus is long overdue. When he first joined the Fayetteville Police Department back in 1995, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery

The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Downtown Runaround Saturday morning in Springdale

The Downtown Runaround 1K and 5K will begin Saturday morning at The Jones Center in Springdale at 9 a.m. Some proceeds from the event will go towards the top three Springdale elementary or middle school P.E. programs with the most participants in the races. Cost for admission is $10 for...
SPRINGDALE, AR
kuaf.com

After months of planning, FORMAT Festival starts today

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Bluebird Museum, Oktoberfest

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. This weekend, Fayetteville’s favorite art park is celebrating the iconic glass bluebirds known and loved around the world. Make plans to attend the grand opening of the new Bluebird Museum at Terra Studios, taking place this Saturday and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Brewtober chili and homebrew festival planned for Oct. 8 in Springdale

The annual Brewtober Chilifest event is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1386 S. West End St., in Springdale. The event runs from 5-9:30 p.m. and will showcase chili and beer made by homebrewers and chili makers from across Northwest Arkansas. Festivities include unlimited samplings of...
SPRINGDALE, AR
freeweekly.com

Terra Studios opens Bluebird of Happiness Museum

Just southeast of Fayetteville is one of the most whimsical places in all of Northwest Arkansas. With happy little trolls, a labyrinth, and a wizard’s cave and chair, Terra Studios is perhaps most well known for its iconic (and trademarked) Bluebird of Happiness. A museum dedicated to the iconic little glass birds opens Sept. 24 with a two-day grand opening event.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith

Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Nautical Bowls to open Fayetteville location

A new chain restaurant serving Açai bowls and other items is coming soon to Fayetteville. Nautical Bowls will open at 1113 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in the shopping center next to Tropical Smoothie Cafe, according to the company’s website. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Romance Diamond to host Marco Bicego fall collection showcase events Sept. 29-30

Locals will have two opportunities to experience the work of luxury Italian jewelry designer Marco Bicego in Northwest Arkansas next week. Romance Diamond Company will host open house events to unveil Bicego’s new fall collection at their Fayetteville location from noon until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, and at their new Rogers location from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR

