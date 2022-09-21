A new House of the Dragon theory which ties Larys Strong to being a Greenseer could change how every interaction is seen moving forward. For those that have been watching House of the Dragon, you may have noticed a certain character has been making moves similar to that of Game of Thrones‘ Varys or Littlefinger (Littlefinger + Varys = Larys). Larys Strong has been moving silently in the background, observing, listening, waiting for the perfect moments to give the slightest nudge that sets the boulder rolling down the hill.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO