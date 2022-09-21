Read full article on original website
Coronation Street reveals Dev Alahan struggle in shooting fallout
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Dev Alahan will struggle to cope next week in the aftermath of his son Aadi being shot. Aadi was rushed to hospital last night after taking a bullet during the heated rooftop showdown between Kelly Neelan, Gary Windass and Kieron Edgerton. The teenager was...
Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan fate revealed as Millie Gibson's dramatic exit scenes air
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street cast member Millie Gibson has made a hugely dramatic exit as Kelly Neelan. A week-long revenge plot came to a head in Friday's (September 23) episode with Kelly deciding she needed to start over away from Weatherfield, after surviving a kidnapping and murder attempt.
Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe reveals aftermath of shock death plot
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. It’s a chaotic time on Hollyoaks, with the events of the autumn stunt week set to wreak havoc on the village. One family that will be affected are the McQueens, with the upcoming episodes set to feature the family in the thick of the action. Silas...
🎇Emmerdale Friday 23 September 2022🎇
Good evening Emmerdalians. I know it's very early to post but it's our last night on holiday and we are off out. Chas feels guilty. With her husband Paddy none the wiser, and valiantly being a rock for his troubled wife, the landlady is riddled with guilt… Will she call time on her fling?
Law & Order: SVU star breaks silence on major cast exit
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is devastated to see her pal Kelli Giddish bowing out as Detective Amanda Rollins. After 11 years in the role, Giddish is leaving for pastures new, but she's made quite an impression on Hargitay, who spoke to ET Canada recently. "Oh God, Kelli....
Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan criticises how spinoff announcement was handled
The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has criticised how the announcement of the AMC drama's upcoming spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City was handled. Morgan and his co-star Lauren Cohan are set to continue their respective roles as Negan and Maggie in the spinoff, where the duo will head to New York City to explore a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.
EastEnders - Stacey and Ravi
I sense way more chemistry with these two in today's episode then I ever did with her and Kheerat. It also makes me think of the scenes when Big Mo and Jean at the caravan episodes summed up Kheerat as boring, dull and unexciting lol (rewatched scene - exact words were wooden, dry and serious lol) And the opposite to that is Ravi who has a edge and exciting.
What would you do to improve EastEnders?
I think there's a lot to like about EastEnders at the moment, but still a lot of areas that could be improved. Personally, I still think a lot of cast should be written out. I think they made a good decision to write out Rainie and Stuart, but for me, a lot of characters still aren't working. Mick's leaving, but the rest of the Carters should go too, including Shirley and Linda. All Shirley's done for years is bark at everyone, and Linda's been a poor character since she was introduced. I think the Taylors are quite weak too, so I'd potentially write them out too. An alternate option is to kill off Karen who is the weakest link. Stacey and Jean Slater should go. Ben has never been the same character since the new actor took on the role, so I'd write out him and Callum. Honey, Billy and the kids should go - I'm sure no explanation is needed for this. Jay too should go.
EE - Frankie Lewis waves goodbye
Spoilers for tonight's first episode ahead.... Frankie should have got a Julia's theme ending! Absolute travesty that she didn't get one just so we can have the AWFUL Janine very predictably announce she's having the baby after all. I still sobbed through Frankie's final scene. 😭Rose is a superb actress...
EastEnders: Your favourite Female vs. Female fight ever
Pat vs. Peggy - “you bitch, you cow!” (1998) Stacey & Kat vs. Janine in the R&R (2010) Linda & Shirley fight before the boat crash (2020) Stacey starts a fight with Chelsea after Sean’s arrest (2007) Ronnie & Bianca slap each other and Dot intervenes (2009)
Is there anyone here who actually likes Corrie and Emmerdale?
It seems like everybody hates them just for the sake of it. I quite enjoy them. Does anyone here watch them because they actually like them? I want to join the threads on the episodes but I don't want to seem out of place lol. No and I say that...
The Masked Dancer eliminates its fourth celebrity contestant
The Masked Dancer UK series 2 spoilers follow. The Masked Dancer resumed on ITV tonight (September 24), with a fourth celebrity being unmasked. Five characters performed their routines: Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Sea Slug, Cactus and Tomato Sauce, with Cactus and Pearly King being the unlucky ones to land in the bottom two.
Emmerdale: Thursday the 22/9/22 - " Its all come on top! ..."
Lots of things happening, but that's enough about Mr. Bernay and the Dagenham Boy Pipers. Let's take a look at tonight's spoileeeerrrrsssss...... Liam and Leyla fall out over her cocaine addiction , and Berniece blabs to Leyla that they've been kissing. Leyla heads for a showdown....... All that - and...
Outlander star reveals why she avoids social media
Outlander star Lauren Lyle has revealed why she chooses to avoid social media, particularly when playing popular characters. The actress, who will be playing the lead role in ITV's adaption of Karen Pirie, spoke to Digital Spy alongside co-star Emer Kenny about the pressure of fan reactions on social media.
Grey's Anatomy season 19 first-look trailer confirms time jump
Grey's Anatomy season 19 fast-forwards a whole six months in the first-look trailer. Released ahead of the medical hit's October return, this minute-long teaser introduces a group of new interns at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. "Congratulations! You did it, you're here. We didn't hire you for your grades, we...
Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec announce Christmas live tour
Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have announced a Christmas-themed live dancing tour. The pair will headline the show A Christmas To Remember, coming to venues throughout the UK in November and December this year. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster and prices may vary.
Ghosts' Charlotte Ritchie opens up on Fresh Meat legacy and intimacy coordinator debate
Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
