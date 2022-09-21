ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”

Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Jake Sullivan
Sergey Lavrov
Liz Truss
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Roman era brought to life at Romanian festival

RESCA, Romania (AP) — The clatter of shields and battle cries filled the misty air as warriors lifted their swords. Nearby, gladiators fought each other for their lives. A festival that featured historic reenactments brought the ancient Roman era back to life this month near a sleepy village in southern Romania, evoking a time when the area was part of the easternmost Dacian provinces of the Roman Empire. In a field close to the village of Resca, local residents watched the costumed reenactors with amusement, fascination and pride. Many identify with the ancient tribes that raided the outer borders of the Roman Empire, triggering what became known as Emperor Trajan’s Dacian Wars. “I come here because this is what flows through my veins, the Dacian blood!” said Edi Schneider, a retired coal miner-turned sculptor who describes himself as a “free Dacian.”
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Marc Short, former top aide to Mike Pence, calls Trump's claim that presidents can declassify documents by thinking about it "absurd"

Marc Short, top aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, called former President Trump's assertion that presidents can declassify documents just by thinking about it "absurd." Short made the comments in an interview with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, after Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity this...
POTUS

