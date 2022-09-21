RESCA, Romania (AP) — The clatter of shields and battle cries filled the misty air as warriors lifted their swords. Nearby, gladiators fought each other for their lives. A festival that featured historic reenactments brought the ancient Roman era back to life this month near a sleepy village in southern Romania, evoking a time when the area was part of the easternmost Dacian provinces of the Roman Empire. In a field close to the village of Resca, local residents watched the costumed reenactors with amusement, fascination and pride. Many identify with the ancient tribes that raided the outer borders of the Roman Empire, triggering what became known as Emperor Trajan’s Dacian Wars. “I come here because this is what flows through my veins, the Dacian blood!” said Edi Schneider, a retired coal miner-turned sculptor who describes himself as a “free Dacian.”

