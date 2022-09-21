There are six Big 12 teams playing their conference openers this weekend. Kansas State is at sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday. The Sooners are playing their first Big 12 game for coach Brent Venables. They have won their last 10 home games and 28 of 29. The lone loss was to K-State two years ago. No. 17 Baylor is at Iowa State, and No. 22 Texas plays at Texas Tech in the other Big 12 openers. Kansas is 3-0 going into a home game against 3-0 Duke. The Jayhawks last won more than three games in the same season in 2009.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO