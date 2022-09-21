Read full article on original website
Sheriff: SUV strikes, kills 2 horses on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY- Two horses were killed in a single vehicle accident just north of Gypsum Wednesday morning. Edward Conway, 60, of Gypsum, had just left Gypsum and was headed west on Kansas Highway 4 when his 2020 Kia Sportage struck two horses in the roadway at approximately 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Kansas woman dies after 2-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 4p.m. Wednesday in Washington County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Anne S. Nielsen, 71, Manhattan, was southbound on Kansas 148 three miles south of Hanover. The driver failed to stop at a stop...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
District Attorney: Kan. officers justified in man's shooting death
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to...
Suspect accused of assault on Kan. officer during shooting arrest
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched report of shooting in the 3800 Block of SW South Park Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. At the scene officers located a man with a gunshot wound , who was subsequently transported to a local hospital.
Police: Teen accused of making bomb threat at Kansas high school
Police arrested a Salina teen on Wednesday after a bomb threat allegedly was made at a local high school. A staff member reported to the school resource officer that a 16-year-old boy had made a verbal threat concerning a bomb in the school to a group of people at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Road, on Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Big 12 has 6 teams in league openers
There are six Big 12 teams playing their conference openers this weekend. Kansas State is at sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday. The Sooners are playing their first Big 12 game for coach Brent Venables. They have won their last 10 home games and 28 of 29. The lone loss was to K-State two years ago. No. 17 Baylor is at Iowa State, and No. 22 Texas plays at Texas Tech in the other Big 12 openers. Kansas is 3-0 going into a home game against 3-0 Duke. The Jayhawks last won more than three games in the same season in 2009.
Emporia State faculty waits for answers after firing of tenured professors
EMPORIA — Faculty leaders at Emporia State University are alarmed by their administration’s lack of clear direction following the sudden layoffs of 33 professors last week. Professors have unanswered questions about which programs will exist beyond the current school year, and what to tell current and prospective students.
