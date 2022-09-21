ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

Sheriff: SUV strikes, kills 2 horses on Kansas highway

SALINE COUNTY- Two horses were killed in a single vehicle accident just north of Gypsum Wednesday morning. Edward Conway, 60, of Gypsum, had just left Gypsum and was headed west on Kansas Highway 4 when his 2020 Kia Sportage struck two horses in the roadway at approximately 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
GYPSUM, KS
Kansas woman dies after 2-vehicle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 4p.m. Wednesday in Washington County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Anne S. Nielsen, 71, Manhattan, was southbound on Kansas 148 three miles south of Hanover. The driver failed to stop at a stop...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Police: Teen accused of making bomb threat at Kansas high school

Police arrested a Salina teen on Wednesday after a bomb threat allegedly was made at a local high school. A staff member reported to the school resource officer that a 16-year-old boy had made a verbal threat concerning a bomb in the school to a group of people at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Road, on Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Big 12 has 6 teams in league openers

There are six Big 12 teams playing their conference openers this weekend. Kansas State is at sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday. The Sooners are playing their first Big 12 game for coach Brent Venables. They have won their last 10 home games and 28 of 29. The lone loss was to K-State two years ago. No. 17 Baylor is at Iowa State, and No. 22 Texas plays at Texas Tech in the other Big 12 openers. Kansas is 3-0 going into a home game against 3-0 Duke. The Jayhawks last won more than three games in the same season in 2009.
MANHATTAN, KS
