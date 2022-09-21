ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The State Port Pilot

Lakes receives $14.9-million federal grant for dams

The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has received a $14.9-million federal grant for its $51.9-million dams restoration project, it was announced Thursday afternoon. The grant closes the funding gap that city officials were concerned about while pursuing a $20-million bond referendum vote that will still be on the November 8 ballot.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Wilmington City Council votes to demolish more "slumlord" properties

The properties at 214 North 11th St. and 1102 Grace St. showed signs of dilapidation, including a crumbling foundation, rotten siding, exposed electrical wires, and evidence of termites, cockroaches, and rodents. One person died in the first property in June. Both are managed by Jeremy Bailey, who was heavily criticized...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Traffic lights down, road blocked on HWY 211 due to crash

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A wreck on Highway 211 in Southport caused damage to traffic lights and officials have blocked the road near the area. It is being advised to avoid the area if possible. At 1670 N. Howe Street, near the Walmart, a light pole and electrical infrastructure...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus

Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after late-night Southport crash

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic is moving again after a crash Tuesday night caused a road blockage in Southport. The accident happened along Highway 211, causing damage to traffic lights. Downed power lines closed the intersection of Sandy Ln. and N. Howe Street until around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Southport...
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Southport kayak launch one step closer to reality

Southport’s first kayak launch moved a step closer to becoming a reality last Friday. The Southport Board of Aldermen held a special meeting at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall on Sept. 16 to formally vote on a CAMA grant application that, if approved, would provide a majority of the funding for a new kayak launch at the end of West West Street. Aldermen unanimously approved the grant application, sending the documents to Mayor Joe Pat Hatem to be signed before a Sept. 19 deadline.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each beach access has been vandalized and stolen. “I was disappointed,” said Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Peter Grendze. ”It could be that individual’s loved one that could possibly be saved if that tube was still there.”
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Carolina Beach

Pink Energy CEO breaks silence, addresses customer complaints against his company. Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach. Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Law enforcement arrested Teresa Lloyd on September 20 and charged...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC

