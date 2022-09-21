Read full article on original website
Related
ship-technology.com
63-ton Tail Shaft Sent from Dubai to Denmark
The cold straightening of bent shafts is something we have mastered for many years, and we use our unique cold straightening method to straighten approximately 100 to 200 shafts per year. Some have severe bends and others have only minor deflections that are not even visible without a runout test.
ship-technology.com
CMA CGM to acquire seven new biogas-powered ships
The new container ships include four 7,300 TEU vessels and three 7,900 TEU vessels. France-based shipping company CMA CGM has placed an order for seven new biogas-powered ships to serve the French West Indies. The new container ship order will include four 7,300 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels and three...
ship-technology.com
Namsung Shipping deploys CyberLogitec’s automated stowage planning tool
The OPUS Stowage Prime solution is a next-generation automated engine designed to cope with a high loading planning workload. South Korean shipping company Namsung Shipping has opted for CyberLogitec’s automated vessel stowage planning solution, OPUS Stowage Prime. The deployment of the solution was completed in July. The shipping company...
ship-technology.com
Green NortH2 and partners to develop green ammonia-based cargo vessel
Meriaura will operate the vessel, which will feature Wärtsilä’s modular multifuel main engines. Meriaura, Green NortH2 Energy and Wärtsilä have signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the development of a cargo vessel that can operate on green ammonia. Meriaura will order and operate the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ship-technology.com
Canada’s Port of Argentia and Torrent Capital form JV
The new joint venture, called Argentia Capital, will focus on port infrastructure development. Canada-based Port of Argentia has collaborated with Torrent Capital to create a new joint venture (JV) company for improving port infrastructure and related business opportunities. Named Argentia Capital, the new JV firm will build port infrastructure and...
ship-technology.com
MacGregor to deliver container lashing systems for Hapag-Lloyd’s vessels
The vessels will be constructed by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea. MacGregor, a part of Cargotec, has been selected by German shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd for the supply of container lashing systems for 12 container vessels with a capacity of more than 23,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) each.
Comments / 0