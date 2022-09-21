Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Related
NHL
Second Act: de Haan, Dzingel Hoping To Earn Another Shot With Canes
RALEIGH, NC. - They say the hockey world is a small one. Sometimes that means players having skated together before in juniors or the minors, coaches having worked together during a prior stop, but in the case of Ryan Dzingel and Calvin de Haan, it's returning to a team that they'd previously played for.
NHL
Backstrom optimistic he'll return for Capitals this season after surgery
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Nicklas Backstrom is optimistic that he'll play for the Washington Capitals at some point this season after recovering from resurfacing surgery on his left hip, but there is no timetable for his return. "I'm going to start off by saying I'm pain free," the center said Thursday,...
NHL
Flyers season preview: Tortorella set to change culture, power play
DeAngelo expected to boost NHL-worst team with man-advantage. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach: John...
NHL
Notebook: Day One of Training Camp
RALEIGH, NC. - Clad in Hurricanes sweaters and split amongst two groups, 45 skaters and six goaltenders made their way to the ice Thursday morning at PNC Arena. On the first day that the NHL allowed on-ice activities for teams, Rod Brind'Amour and staff got their first taste of those competing for 2022-23 roster spots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Postgame 5: The Brothers were 'on the Cates'
The Philadelphia Flyers opened their six-game preseason slate with a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia Flyers opened their six-game preseason slate with a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center. Brothers Noah and Jackson Cates provided Philadelphia's two goals in the victory.
NHL
Thomas earns 87 overall rating on NHL 23
Blues forward joins Kyrou, Tarasenko among video game's top players. St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas has earned an 87 overall rating in the upcoming EA Sports NHL 23 video game. Rated out of 100, Thomas increased his rating by five points from the start of last year and joins...
NHL
Caps Camp Gets Underway
Thursday was the first day of autumn and the first day of Capitals training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season. The local media was out in full force as the Caps hit the ice for the first time, and while some attention was paid to a handful of newcomers on the Washington camp roster, there were also some big names who were absent from Thursday's proceedings.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster
FORWARDS (37) Defenseman will not skate on day two of training camp. by Chicago Blackhawks Communications / Blackhawks.com. Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Jakub Galvas will not practice today (oblique strain). BLOG: Defense First as Camp Opens | Training Camp Day...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Happy Camper: Tanev Returns
First day of training camp features two groups, Team White and Team Blue, practicing and scrimmaging-plus the comeback starting line for effusive veteran. Early Thursday morning, before 7 a.m., fan-favorite Brandon Tanev pulled into the player's parking lot at Kraken Community Iceplex ahead of most teammates for the first day of 'Kraken Training Camp Presented by Starbucks'. It's been a long wait for the veteran forward, who injured his right knee during a mid-December home game that ended his to-date significant contributions to the inaugural season.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'A LOT OF POSITIVE ENERGY'
The buzz around the rink on the first day of training camp. "Feel great, a lot of positive energy. Everyone's having fun with each other, but getting down to business. This time of year, you can kind of feel the intensity start to build throughout the practices and when you step on the ice, you know you've got to take care of business first and foremost. That's the great thing about our group - I think we understand those situations and how to be serious and when to have fun."
NHL
Avalanche Training Camp Day 3
Content from Day 3 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Friday at Family Sports Center. Content from Day 3 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Saturday at Family Sports Center. Day 3 of Training Camp took place on Saturday. The first group skated with high-pace and high-intensity focus. GROUPS:. Group...
NHL
Hischier: Federer a 'Really Great Example' | FEATURE
Hischier reflects on what he's learned from his childhood idol who said goodbye to competitive tennis on Friday. As Nico Hischier enters his third season as the captain of the New Jersey Devils, he is more comfortable in the role. At just 23 years old, Hischier is one of the youngest captains in the league.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
NHL
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in the past. "I know my shoulder is fixed," Vrana said. "I feel strong and good. It's a fresh beginning, as is every year and season, and it's a fresh start for all of us here. I'm just looking forward to getting things going."
NHL
Blues 5, Coyotes 4
Jake Neighbours had two goals and an assist, and Logan Brown scored twice for the St. Louis Blues in a 5-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday. It was the first preseason game for both teams. Brown scored unassisted at 15:50 of...
NHL
O'Reilly wants to stay with Blues but 'no real urgency' for new contract
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly would like to sign a contract to remain with the St. Louis Blues but said it doesn't have to happen prior to the season. The center is in the final season of a seven-year contract he signed July 3, 2015, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
10 stories, anecdotes and chirps as the Blue Jackets get back to action
CBJ players met with the media before the start of OhioHealth training camp Wednesday. Two days after the men in charge of the Blue Jackets chatted with the local media, the Blue Jackets had a player media day of sorts as 10 different CBJ players met with reporters Wednesday on the first day of OhioHealth training camp.
NHL
Ducks to talk contracts with Zegras, Terry, Drysdale after season: report
Pending restricted free agents won't 'have a distraction,' GM says. The Anaheim Ducks will not discuss new contracts with Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale and Troy Terry until after this season, general manager Pat Verbeek said. Zegras, a forward, and Drysdale, a defenseman, each is entering the final season of a...
NHL
CBJ announce changes within club's hockey operations department
Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced several changes to the club's hockey operations department today. Tim LeRoy, who has served as the club's equipment manager since prior to the inaugural 2000-01 season, has left the organization. Jamie Healy, who has been with the club since 2000, has been promoted to equipment manager. Also, Dustin Halstead has been hired as an assistant equipment manager after working as the equipment manager of the American Hockey League's Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters for the last 11 seasons dating back to 2011.
NHL
'HE'S SO SMART, SO SKILLED'
When Johnny Gaudreau signed with the Blue Jackets - followed by the Matthew Tkachuk trade a few weeks later - the news hit hard. But the uncertainty of it all soon turned to excitement. "Obviously, it was pretty big news," Lindholm said of the blockbuster summer. "Johnny wanted to go...
Comments / 0