New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

Targum sports desk gives predictions for Rutgers-Iowa

The Rutgers football team is set for a showdown under the lights tomorrow against Iowa. The last time the Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0) hosted a primetime game against a Big Ten opponent was in 2017 against Ohio State, so it is safe to say the campus is buzzing with excitement.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Game week opponent profile: Iowa

The Rutgers football team will play Iowa under the lights in Piscataway with fans for the first time since Greg Schiano returned as head coach. The season really gets started starting Saturday, as it will be the first Big Ten matchup for both teams. The Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0) and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS New York

Video of brawl following Elizabeth High School football game goes viral

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Video of a high school fight in which two kids were injured is spreading on social media and has some New Jersey parents on edge.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more on parents' concerns."The sad part about it is these are young people who, without any remorse, stomp, kick repeatedly a gentleman that we saw on the ground, already unconscious, and other kids jumping on top of each other," said Salaam Ismial, director of National United Youth Council Inc.As disturbing as the video is to watch, police said the brawl left two brothers, ages 17 and 19, hospitalized. Police...
ELIZABETH, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Congrats to the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
thecomeback.com

New York mayor reveals shocking Madison Square Garden plan

Nicknamed “the world’s most famous arena,” Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but New York mayor Eric Adams is considering moving the historic arena. According to Fox News, Adams said he would be “open” to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Targum

Marcelo Remond

Marcelo Remond is a junior majoring in civil engineering in the School of Engineering and minoring in urban planning and design in the Bloustein School of Public Policy. His column, "Unironically Utopian", runs every other Thursday.
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
hudsontv.com

Man Commits Suicide, Jumps Off Hackensack River – Rt. 3 Bridge

The Secaucus Fire Department reports that a man committed suicide this morning by jumping off of the Hackensack River – Route 3 Bridge connecting Secaucus and East Rutherford. The incident happened at approximately 11 am. The victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, jumped from the northern span,...
SECAUCUS, NJ

