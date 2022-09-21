Read full article on original website
Daily Targum
Targum sports desk gives predictions for Rutgers-Iowa
The Rutgers football team is set for a showdown under the lights tomorrow against Iowa. The last time the Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0) hosted a primetime game against a Big Ten opponent was in 2017 against Ohio State, so it is safe to say the campus is buzzing with excitement.
Daily Targum
Game week opponent profile: Iowa
The Rutgers football team will play Iowa under the lights in Piscataway with fans for the first time since Greg Schiano returned as head coach. The season really gets started starting Saturday, as it will be the first Big Ten matchup for both teams. The Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0) and...
Daily Targum
No. 4 Rutgers women's soccer drops 1st game of season to Penn State
After a 9-0-0 start to the 2022 season, Rutgers women’s soccer faced its first loss of the campaign, losing 2-0 to Penn State tonight. The No. 4 Scarlet Knights (9-1-0, 1-1-0), who entered the game outscoring opponents 29-5, scored 0 goals in a contest for the first time this year.
Daily Targum
No. 19 Rutgers field hockey hosts No. 23 Ohio State, No. 8 Michigan this weekend
The Rutgers field hockey team will be spending its weekend at home, hosting two ranked Big Ten competitors. The No. 19 Scarlet Knights (5-3, 1-0) will be taking the field alongside Ohio State tomorrow and Michigan on Sunday. The No. 23 Buckeyes (3-3, 0-1) will face off against Rutgers to...
Elite Sports Physical Therapy Week 4 Shore Conference Football Picks
The Shore Sports Network football staff of Kevin Williams, Bob Badders, and Ed Sarluca is back with its 2022 weekly picks in Shore Conference football action. Once again, the guys will be joined by Dr. Stephen Bade from Elite Sports Physical Therapy. Now, onto the SSN staff picks for the...
Shakur Stevenson forfeits title belts after missing weight prior to Newark bout
Newark native Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his Friday night homecoming bout against Robson Conceicao, announcing on Twitter that he would prioritize his health and forfeit his WBC and WBO junior lightweight world titles. “I gave it my all,” Stevenson tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been professional my...
Video of brawl following Elizabeth High School football game goes viral
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Video of a high school fight in which two kids were injured is spreading on social media and has some New Jersey parents on edge.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more on parents' concerns."The sad part about it is these are young people who, without any remorse, stomp, kick repeatedly a gentleman that we saw on the ground, already unconscious, and other kids jumping on top of each other," said Salaam Ismial, director of National United Youth Council Inc.As disturbing as the video is to watch, police said the brawl left two brothers, ages 17 and 19, hospitalized. Police...
essexnewsdaily.com
Congrats to the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.
Large brawl after N.J. HS football game leaves 2 brothers injured
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
2 brothers injured, one left unconscious, in fight after NJ high school football game
Two brothers were injured after being attacked and beaten during a large fight in a McDonald’s parking lot after a New Jersey high school football game Friday night.
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
Parents speak out after son dies from injury during New Jersey high school football game
"I'm just going to try to put my wife back together and I just hope this don't happen to no other kids playing ball," Norm McClain said.
thecomeback.com
New York mayor reveals shocking Madison Square Garden plan
Nicknamed “the world’s most famous arena,” Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but New York mayor Eric Adams is considering moving the historic arena. According to Fox News, Adams said he would be “open” to...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
Daily Targum
Marcelo Remond
Marcelo Remond is a junior majoring in civil engineering in the School of Engineering and minoring in urban planning and design in the Bloustein School of Public Policy. His column, "Unironically Utopian", runs every other Thursday.
She said yes! PIX11 reporter gets surprise proposal on LIVE TV
Congratulations to PIX11’s Michelle Ross! She was doing a live interview when her FDNY boyfriend and family members surprised her in Battery Park on Wednesday. Spoiler alert: she said yes. Watch the moment Robert Tilearcio Jr. popped the question.
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
hudsontv.com
Man Commits Suicide, Jumps Off Hackensack River – Rt. 3 Bridge
The Secaucus Fire Department reports that a man committed suicide this morning by jumping off of the Hackensack River – Route 3 Bridge connecting Secaucus and East Rutherford. The incident happened at approximately 11 am. The victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, jumped from the northern span,...
