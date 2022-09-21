Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Does ultrasonic activation of irrigation during endodontic therapy improve the clinical and microbiological effects?
Data sources A comprehensive collection of databases were searched from inception to August 2020, such as Cochrane, MEDLINE, Scopus and Web of science. Also, references and citations of retrieved records, conference proceedings and leading journals were searched. Study selection All randomised clinical trials on root-canal-treated adult permanent teeth that compared...
Nature.com
Quality of techniques used to assess clinical outcomes of regenerative endodontic treatment in necrotic mature teeth
Data sources A preliminary, randomised, prospective, controlled clinical trial of patients managed with two regenerative endodontic procedures, revitalisation and a platelet-rich fibrin (PRF)-based technique, in the treatment of mature permanent teeth with necrotic pulps. Study selection Twenty patients with mature necrotic anterior teeth with large periapical lesions treated with the...
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
Endometrial polyps-neoplastic lesions or not? Is it time to close the files?
Endometrial polyps (EMPs) are benign lesions with disorganized proliferation of endometrial glands histologically displaying irregularly shaped glands, hypercellular, hypocellular, or fibrous stroma as well as thick-walled blood vessels. In a recent interesting contribution to this journal Sahoo et al. (2022)1 have addressed the question of driver mutations that may give...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Reply to: Relationship of circulating Plasmodium falciparum lifecycle stage to circulating parasitemia and total parasite biomass
Replying to M. F. Duffy et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32996-5 (2022) We have recently reanalysed several P. falciparum transcriptomic datasets with approaches centred on the tight transcriptional pattern governing P. falciparum along its ~48"‰h intraerythrocytic asexual cycle, and we showed a relation between circulation of more developed parasites within each ~48"‰h asexual cycle and lower parasitaemias or milder malaria symptoms1. Previously unpublished data from Duffy and colleagues is not fully aligned with our published conclusions. Here we discuss their comments on our recent study.
Nature.com
First trials test targeting of Î±-synuclein for Parkinson disease
In the first two phase II trials of therapies that target Î±-synuclein to treat Parkinson disease, the primary endpoints were not met. However, the limitations of these studies need to be addressed in future trials and alternative approaches to targeting Î±-synuclein should be pursued before Î±-synuclein is discounted as a target.
Nature.com
Is computer-guided implant placement with a flapless approach more accurate than with a flapped surgical approach?
Study design Retrospective cohort study. Cohort selection and data analysis In total, 89 implants were placed in 34 patients (19 men and 15 women; average 62.1 years of age) using computer-guided implant surgery with cone beam computed tomography (CBCT). All patients included in this study were adults and the computed-guided implant surgery was planned according to a digital guide protocol based on CBCT. Group 1 patients received the implants with the guide and flapped surgical approach, Group 2 with the guide and flapless approach. Group 3 was the drop-out group which included other patients in who the implant could not be placed according to the guide. CBCT data from before and after the surgeries were superimposed to evaluate the accuracy of implant positioning among all the groups. The differences in distance of the entry point (deviation distance) and in the degree of the insertion angle (deviation angle) were measured on the superimposed CBCT. Statistical analysis was performed with SPSS software and an independent sample t-test was done to analyse the difference of measurements among the groups.
Nature.com
Modulation of CD19 surface expression in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Immunotherapeutic targeting of the surface glycoprotein CD19 has markedly improved outcomes in patients with relapsed and refractory B cell progenitor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Genome-wide CRISPR"“Cas9 screening identifies modulators of CD19 mRNA processing that affect the abundance of the surface protein in human B cell leukemia cells, with the potential to improve antigen-directed immunotherapy efficacy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Evolution of electronic and magnetic properties of SrIrO under strain
In the original version of this Article, all the figures (together with the captions) are inadvertently misplaced. Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 were wrongly placed in the positions of Figures 7, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. This has been corrected in both the...
Nature.com
Is the response rate of oral appliance therapy for subjects with and without position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea different?
Objective To compare the effect of oral appliance (OA) treatment on non-position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea (non-POSA) and position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea (POSA). Methods The investigational sample was 205 patients with obstructive sleep apnoea at baseline and they were classified as non-POSA and POSA. Polygraphic registration was employed to compare the...
Nature.com
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
Nature.com
Application of insecticides by soil drenching before seedling transplanting combined with anti-insect nets to control tobacco whitefly in tomato greenhouses
Application of chemical pesticides is currently the main effective method to control tobacco whitefly (Bemisa tabaci) in tomato in China. The B. tabaci control efficacy of three systemic insecticides (thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor and cyantraniliprole) by pre-transplant soil drenching with anti-insect nets throughout the tomato growth period was evaluated in two tomato greenhouses in the suburbs of Beijing, China, in 2018 and 2019. In two greenhouse trials, thiamethoxam 25% water dispersible granules (WDG) at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% aqueous"‚suspension (AS) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% oil-based suspension concentrate (OD) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 applied via soil drenching before seedling transplanting in combination with white anti-insect nets (50 mesh) all effectively controlled the damage to B. tabaci and resulted in a low density of adults and eggs during the entire growing season, which was significantly lower than application of thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor or cyantraniliprole via soil drenching before seedling transplanting without anti-insect net treatments or anti-insect nets alone (P"‰<"‰0.05). All of the above treatments provided significantly better results than the untreated control (P"‰<"‰0.05). All chemically treated tomato fruits had acceptable insecticide residuals that were lower than the corresponding maximum residue limits. The results suggest that application of thiamethoxam 25% WDG at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% AS at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% OD at 18Â g a.i./hm2 by pre-transplant soil drenching combined with anti-insect nets could be recommended to control B. tabaci throughout the tomato growth period as part of integrated pest management programs in China.
Nature.com
Genetic abnormalities in fetal congenital heart disease with aberrant right subclavian artery
Fetal aberrant right subclavian artery (ARSA) is a relatively common sonographic finding. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is the most common structural abnormality in patients with ARSA. We aimed to assess the prevalence of genetic abnormalities, particularly sequence variants, in fetuses with CHD and ARSA. By clinical phenotyping and genomic sequencing, we retrospectively reviewed all fetuses with a prenatal diagnosis of CHD combined with ARSA at a single center. As a result, we identified 30 fetuses with ARSA combined with CHD, with conotruncal anomalies being the most common (n"‰="‰12, 40%), followed by left ventricular outflow tract obstruction (n"‰="‰6, 20%) and atrioventricular septal defects (n"‰="‰6, 20%). Overall, 18 (60%) cases had a genetic diagnosis. Copy number variation sequencing analysis identified six (20%) fetuses with aneuploidy and seven (23%) with pathogenic copy-number variants. Whole-exome sequencing (WES) analysis of the remaining 17 cases revealed diagnostic genetic variants in five (29%) cases, indicating that the diagnostic yield of WES for the entire cohort was 17% (5/30). Our findings reveal the high burden of genetic abnormalities in fetal CHD with ARSA. Single-gene disorders contribute substantially to the genetic etiology of fetal CHD with ARSA.
Nature.com
Optical coherence tomography-in situ and high-speed 3D imaging for laser materials processing
Exploiting Fourier-domain optical coherence tomography, a high-speed and real-time inspection of multi-photon 3D laser printing has been reported. We expect that this technique can be further extended to single shot compressive 3D imaging for studying the ultrafast dynamics of laser-matter interaction. Femtosecond lasers are essential tools for micro/nanoscale surface patterning1,...
Nature.com
Exploring the sequential accumulation of metabolic syndrome components in adults
The metabolic syndrome (MetS) is diagnosed upon the manifestation of"‰â‰¥"‰3 out of 5 specific components, regardless of their combination. The sequence through which these components accumulate may serve to identify underlying pathophysiological mechanisms and improve MetS treatment. We aimed to explore whether there is a more frequent sequence of accumulation of components in adults. The cross-sectional data of the National Health Survey of Chile 2016"“2017 was analyzed. Subjects aged 18 to"‰<"‰65Â years, with body mass index"‰â‰¥"‰18.5Â kg/m2, having all MetS components measured, and not under drug treatment were included (n"‰="‰1944, 60% women). MetS components were operationalized based on harmonized criteria: elevated waist circumference (â‰¥"‰91Â cm for men,"‰â‰¥"‰83Â cm for women), reduced high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C;"‰<"‰40Â mg/dL for men,"‰<"‰50Â mg/dL for women), elevated triglycerides (â‰¥"‰150Â mg/dL), elevated blood pressure (â‰¥"‰130Â mmHg for systolic, or"‰â‰¥"‰85Â mmHg for diastolic), and elevated glycemia (â‰¥"‰100Â mg/dL). Subjects were grouped according to the number of components. Then, the prevalence of the observed combinations was determined. In subjects with one component, the most prevalent was waist circumference (56.7%). In subjects with two, the most prevalent combination was waist circumference and HDL-C (50.8%), while in subjects with three components was waist circumference, HDL-C, and triglycerides (54.0%). Finally, in subjects with four, the most prevalent combination was waist circumference, HDL-C, triglycerides, and blood pressure (40.8%). This pattern suggests that the most frequent accumulation sequence starts with abdominal obesity, followed by dyslipidemia, elevated blood pressure, and ultimately, dysglycemia. The factors that determine the sequence remain to be determined.
Nature.com
Recurrent febrile seizures and serum cytokines: a controlled follow-up study
The role of cytokines in the pathogenesis of febrile seizures (FSs) is unclear, and information regarding cytokine production outside of FS episodes is scarce. In our controlled follow-up study of patients with FSs, we compared the levels of 12 serum cytokines after the patients' first FSs, during febrile episodes without FSs, after recurrent FSs, during healthy periods after FSs, and between patients and controls.
Nature.com
Femtosecond tunable solitons up to 4.8 Â Âµm using soliton self-frequency shift in an InF fiber
A tunable ultrashort soliton pulse source reaching up to 4.8Â Âµm is demonstrated based on a 2.8Â Âµm femtosecond fiber laser coupled to a zirconium fluoride fiber amplifier followed by a small core indium fluoride fiber. This demonstration is extending by 300Â nm the long wavelength limit previously reported with soliton self-frequency shift (SSFS) sources based on fluoride fibers. Our experimental and numerical investigation highlighted the spectral dynamics associated with the generation of highly redshifted pulses in the mid-infrared using SSFS enhanced by soliton fission. This study is intended at providing a better understanding of the potential and limitations of SSFS based tunable femtosecond fiber sources in the 3"“5 Â Âµm spectral range.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Identification of optimal dosing schedules of dacomitinib and osimertinib for a phase I/II trial in advanced EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23912-4, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1b, in which the mathematics were replaced by random symbols. In addition, the original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 4, in which the shading representing predictions and interquartile ranges from mathematical modelling predictions was missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Simultaneous prediction of risk for multiple common diseases using metabolomics
Early identification of at-risk people is critical in disease prevention, but current screening approaches are resource intensive and are often restricted to one disease at a time. We show how nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy"“derived metabolomics profiles can be used to predict multi-disease risk for the onset of 24 common conditions.
Nature.com
How a missing gene leads to super-sensitivity to sound
An absent copy of one gene results in brain-cell changes that greatly improve a mouse’s ability to distinguish between tones of different frequency. Studies in mice suggest why some people with a rare genetic condition called Williams-Beuren syndrome have heightened musical and verbal abilities1. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+
Comments / 0