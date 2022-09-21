David A. Narcisi, 68, of Hope RI, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 peacefully in his home after a nine-month battle with brain cancer. David was born in Providence and graduated from Smithfield High School in 1972 and became a tradesman. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Roberts) Narcisi for 47 years. He leaves a daughter, Lisa Narcisi Stewart (Robert) and two grandsons, David and Oliver Stewart. He is the son of Joseph A. Narcisi and his late loving mother, Gilda (Ruggieri) Narcisi. He is also survived by his siblings, Joseph A. Narcisi, Jr., James S. Narcisi (Cathy) and Dianne M. Narcisi, and several nieces and nephews.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO