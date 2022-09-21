Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Newport Plays Starring Role in New Netflix Film, “Untold: The Race of the Century”
You might remember when America’s Cup battled in Newport in 1983. Now, a new Netflix documentary film takes a look at when the U.S team — helmed by Dennis Conner — was spectacularly defeated by Australia II off the coast of Rhode Island. It broke the New...
GoLocalProv
David A. Narcisi of Hope Dies at 68
David A. Narcisi, 68, of Hope RI, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 peacefully in his home after a nine-month battle with brain cancer. David was born in Providence and graduated from Smithfield High School in 1972 and became a tradesman. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Roberts) Narcisi for 47 years. He leaves a daughter, Lisa Narcisi Stewart (Robert) and two grandsons, David and Oliver Stewart. He is the son of Joseph A. Narcisi and his late loving mother, Gilda (Ruggieri) Narcisi. He is also survived by his siblings, Joseph A. Narcisi, Jr., James S. Narcisi (Cathy) and Dianne M. Narcisi, and several nieces and nephews.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 23, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Newport's return, RhodeWorks' demise, and getting ready for gambling's impact. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $1 Million
It is the best of times and the most complex time to buy real estate. Near record low inventory and near high record high prices make buying a new home challenging. The folkes at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three tremendous homes priced at about $1 million. And, if...
GoLocalProv
Retired Firefighter Byron W. Cahoone Jr., of South Kingstown Dies at 69
We regret to announce the passing of Byron W. Cahoone Jr., 69, of South Kingstown, on September 19th, 2022. Byron passed away peacefully at The Miriam Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Byron was predeceased by his parents Byron W. Cahoone Sr. and Janet Cahoone. Byron is survived by his...
GoLocalProv
Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI
The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
GoLocalProv
The Man Who Helped Resurrect Hendricken and Create a Sports Dynasty Gets His Due
It is hard to imagine that in the early 1970s Bishop Hendricken was poised to close due to dwindling enrollment. It looked to be another Catholic school on the chopping block, like a De La Salle in Newport or a St. Xavier's in Providence. In 1971, the school’s football team...
GoLocalProv
Feds Award RI Grant to Provide Mobile Payment Options for WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program
USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) on Friday announced it awarded the Rhode Island Department of Health an $80,826 grant as part of the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Benefits Delivery Modernization Grants. These federal dollars “will help improve equitable access to locally grown fruits and vegetables for participants of...
GoLocalProv
Bus Driver, Monitor, and Six Students Taken to Hospital After Bus Hits Sinkhole in Providence
Six students — and a bus driver and monitor — were taken to the hospital after a school bus hit a sinkhole in Providence. Shortly after 8 AM on Friday, police were sent to 41 Marietta Street — off of Charles Street — for a report of a safety hazard.
