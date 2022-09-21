ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

mississippiscoreboard.com

MRA’s Josh Hubbard – The No. 1 Rated Boys Basketball Player In Mississippi – Stays In State, Chooses Ole Miss￼

MADISON – Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis’ lifelong ties to Mississippi has paid off for the second time in three years. Madison-Ridgeland Academy senior point guard Josh Hubbard – ranked as the No. 1 overall player in Mississippi and No. 69 overall player in country and the No. 17 point guard in the country on ESPN’s 2023 Top 100 – announced Thursday afternoon that he was going to play for Ole Miss next season.
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Ole Miss hopes to keep winning streak against Tulsa

Ole Miss football kept its three-game winning streak alive after completing the first road game of the season in Atlanta vs. Georgia Tech last Saturday. After the Rebels ran through the Yellow Jackets 42-0, they hopped on the bus to ride back to Oxford and prepare to face the University of Tulsa this Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Saturday's game vs. Tulsa

Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg got the honors of this week’s uniform rollout hype video. The Rebels will be in their dark navy blue jerseys with navy blue helmets and white pants for Saturday’s game against Tulsa. Looks pretty clean and definitely one that I think the...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Daily Mississippian

Taking care of business and bringing boxing to Oxford

On Sept. 17, The Lyric opened its doors to the community and re-introduced this quaint city to an entirely different form of Saturday night entertainment: a fight night. Oxford is well known for its active arts scene with venues that bring concerts and plays alike to the bustling downtown area. With events like Double Decker and the very active Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, there have been a wide variety of singers and performers who have taken the stage.
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Eight tough days in Oxford

You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Baptist North Mississippi’s pulmonary program certified by leading cardiovascular and pulmonary organization

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s pulmonary rehabilitation program was recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, in recognition of the hospital’s commitment to enhancing standards of patient care. To earn accreditation, Baptist North Mississippi’s rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

60-year-old Mississippi woman suspected in bank robbery

OXFORD, Miss. — A woman accused of robbing a bank in Oxford has been arrested. Oxford police said a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue was robbed Tuesday. The suspect left the scene with about $2,000, according to police. Officers released a description of the suspect and...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

ArbaBlox moving pallet blocks manufacturing operations

ArbaBlox, an engineered wood products company, is locating a state-of-the-art pallet blocks manufacturing plant in Winona. The project is a $51.34 million corporate investment and will create 41 jobs. “Congratulations to ArbaBlox on this tremendous investment,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. “ArbaBlox’s innovative business strategy will help to expand the...
WINONA, MS
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps

HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
HERNANDO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer during an […]
OXFORD, MS

