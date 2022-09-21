Read full article on original website
MRA’s Josh Hubbard – The No. 1 Rated Boys Basketball Player In Mississippi – Stays In State, Chooses Ole Miss￼
MADISON – Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis’ lifelong ties to Mississippi has paid off for the second time in three years. Madison-Ridgeland Academy senior point guard Josh Hubbard – ranked as the No. 1 overall player in Mississippi and No. 69 overall player in country and the No. 17 point guard in the country on ESPN’s 2023 Top 100 – announced Thursday afternoon that he was going to play for Ole Miss next season.
Ole Miss hopes to keep winning streak against Tulsa
Ole Miss football kept its three-game winning streak alive after completing the first road game of the season in Atlanta vs. Georgia Tech last Saturday. After the Rebels ran through the Yellow Jackets 42-0, they hopped on the bus to ride back to Oxford and prepare to face the University of Tulsa this Saturday.
Ole Miss wins a massive in-state recruiting battle, receiving commitment from 4-star PG Josh Hubbard
Mississippi's No. 1 2023 basketball player, Josh Hubbard, will soon be an Ole Miss Rebel. This afternoon, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis and staff landed a massive commitment from the in-state point guard, who chose the Rebels over Mississippi State, Houston, USC, Xavier and Seton Hall. Hubbard is a...
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Saturday's game vs. Tulsa
Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg got the honors of this week’s uniform rollout hype video. The Rebels will be in their dark navy blue jerseys with navy blue helmets and white pants for Saturday’s game against Tulsa. Looks pretty clean and definitely one that I think the...
Harrison Foxworth, Lydia Robbins elected Mr. and Miss Ole Miss; Eliza Peters elected homecoming queen
The results of the 2022-2023 Homecoming Runoff Elections are in: Harrison Foxworth and Lydia Robbins have been named Mr. and Miss Ole Miss. Eliza Peters has been named homecoming queen. The winners were announced the evening of Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Lyceum. Foxworth, a public policy leadership major from...
Taking care of business and bringing boxing to Oxford
On Sept. 17, The Lyric opened its doors to the community and re-introduced this quaint city to an entirely different form of Saturday night entertainment: a fight night. Oxford is well known for its active arts scene with venues that bring concerts and plays alike to the bustling downtown area. With events like Double Decker and the very active Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, there have been a wide variety of singers and performers who have taken the stage.
Eight tough days in Oxford
You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
Baptist North Mississippi’s pulmonary program certified by leading cardiovascular and pulmonary organization
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s pulmonary rehabilitation program was recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, in recognition of the hospital’s commitment to enhancing standards of patient care. To earn accreditation, Baptist North Mississippi’s rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation...
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
60-year-old Mississippi woman suspected in bank robbery
OXFORD, Miss. — A woman accused of robbing a bank in Oxford has been arrested. Oxford police said a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue was robbed Tuesday. The suspect left the scene with about $2,000, according to police. Officers released a description of the suspect and...
Hundreds attend Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, as hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center. Attendees and residents were lining up in advance before the event even started. Angie Calhoun, Founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis...
ArbaBlox moving pallet blocks manufacturing operations
ArbaBlox, an engineered wood products company, is locating a state-of-the-art pallet blocks manufacturing plant in Winona. The project is a $51.34 million corporate investment and will create 41 jobs. “Congratulations to ArbaBlox on this tremendous investment,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. “ArbaBlox’s innovative business strategy will help to expand the...
Power back on after outage affecting some in Lee, Union, Prentiss counties
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Power is back on for customers who lost it Friday afternoon in the northwest part of the Tombigbee Electric Power Association service area. More than 200 customers lost it at the peak of the outage. The area affected included homes and businesses in Lee and...
Beloved Mississippi dairy announce it will cease milk processing, meat market to remain open
A beloved Mississippi dairy is closing after more than a decade of providing dairy products. According to a post on their Facebook page, Brown Family Dairy will be closing on Sept. 23. The Oxford dairy has produced and processed milk for over 13 years. Their dairy products have been widely...
Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps
HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer during an […]
Mississippi city orders closure of dollar store, says building unsafe for occupancy
The City of Batesville Code Office ordered the closure of the Dollar General store on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon, citing a recommendation by the Fire Department after an inspection. A notice was posted on the door of the Dollar General at 524 Hwy. 6 about 2:30 p.m. “The Code Office...
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No water. No contact with family. No access to medical care. A former Shelby County jail inmate said the conditions inside 201 Poplar aren’t safe, and he believes inmates’ rights are being violated. County lock-up is supposed to be a temporary holding facility for...
