bitcoinist.com
Singapore’s DBS Bank Expands Its Crypto Trading Service For 100K Customers
As per Friday’s announcement through Bloomberg, Singapore state-owned DBS Bank has expanded its crypto trading service to more its 100,000 investors linked with its DBS Treasures section. The DBS’ clients will trade virtual currencies through its member-only decentralized exchange, DDEx. The service initially allows customers to trade four top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BitcoinCash (BCH), and Ripple (XRP).
financefeeds.com
Crypto exchange FTX to raise $1 billion at flat valuation of $32 billion
FTX is reportedly in discussions with a clutch of heavyweights from traditional finance to raise up to $1 billion in fresh funding to fuel more deal-making. The fresh capital injection, which is still subject to negotiations, would keep the crypto conglomerate at the same valuation it had landed after a $400 million funding round back in January. At the time, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried was valued at $32 billion.
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Invest in homes in Argentina, England, and more for as little as $100 via these fractional-ownership startups
US home prices are still hovering near record highs, making real-estate investing a costly venture. Fractional-ownership firms help people invest in real estate even if they are short on cash. Two startups that allow Americans to buy shares of overseas properties break down the process. Owning one home in the...
CNBC
Bitcoin rises as Fed raises rates, and Twitch bans crypto gambling after backlash: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of Pastel Network, discusses the economic pressures facing the crypto industry.
Indonesia Prepares To Launch Crypto Stock Exchange By Q4 2022
Indonesia’s deputy trade minister announced plans for a crypto stock exchange. The platform would go live before the end of 2022, minister Jerry Sambuaga told reporters. 25 crypto exchanges licensed by the country’s regulator would be listed on the new crypto stock exchange. The government-owned platform would focus...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange CoinCorner Eyes Middle East Expansion Via Partnership With Emirates CEO's Private Office
Isle of Man-based crypto exchange CoinCorner is looking to expand across the Middle East through a partnership with the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Emirates airline and member of the ruling family of Dubai. Through the partnership with Seed Group, CoinCorner will establish...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
Black Enterprise to Host Virtual C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Sept. 22
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announces the return of its C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5:45 p.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET. The free event will explore whether the nation’s largest publicly traded...
tipranks.com
Crypto Plunge Sends Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Down With It
Coinbase fell in Monday’s trading session, as a conflicted picture of positive corporate news and negative macroeconomic conditions leaves investors uncertain going forward. It’s been a bad day for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, as the stock is down in today’s session. The overall decline in cryptocurrencies sent Coinbase lower, as values on the leading coins slipped to lows not seen in the last several months. Given the overall state of the last several months, that’s a pretty substantial drop indeed. A slate of other developments, like one particularly large bitcoin investor moving coin off Coinbase, also contributed to the drop.
csengineermag.com
Sustainable and AI Concrete Startup AICrete Announces $4 Million Seed Funding
Through use of AI, AICrete is poised to reduce concrete emissions by up to 35% and drastically increase industry profit margins. AICrete, the only recipe-as-a-service platform optimizing local materials for cleaner and more cost-efficient concrete, announced today that it has raised $4 million in a seed funding led by CLEAR Ventures and VoLo Earth Ventures with participation from Cortical Ventures and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of concrete and building materials. In connection with their investment, Vijay Reddy, Partner at CLEAR Ventures, and Kareem Dabbagh, Managing Partner of VoLo Earth Ventures, will join the AICrete Board of Directors.
VC Firm General Catalyst Partners Lands First NHS Trust Partnership in UK
– Venture capital firm General Catalyst announced a partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), the largest hospital system in the UK with a diverse patient population and a longstanding commitment to innovation. – As part of the partnership, General Catalyst and GSTT will work...
'We Do Not View This As Proprietary Trading,' Coinbase Responds To Report On $100M Transaction
It looks like the Wall Street Journal and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are misunderstanding each other. The journal published an alleged account of the exchange’s trading activities earlier this year and claims it amounts to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post saying that is incorrect. What happened:...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Ex-Twilio CIO named CTO at Slalom; Eviation adds CEO; Docugami builds team
— Michelle Grover was appointed as the first chief technology officer of Slalom, a Seattle-based global business and technology consulting firm. Grover previously served as chief information officer for Twilio, and was most recently the interim chief information and digital officer at First Command Financial Services. She was also senior VP of software development for TripIt and Mobile at SAP Concur.
forkast.news
Japanese banking giant Nomura’s crypto unit to be based in Switzerland
Tokyo-based financial services group Nomura Holdings, Inc., recently announced its new digital asset subsidiary named Laser Digital and respective holding company Laser Digital Holding, which will be active in Switzerland. Fast facts. Laser Digital will focus on secondary trading, venture capital and investor products, according to the press release. The...
Billionaire Michael Saylor Buys the Bitcoin Dip
Michael Saylor is a die-hard bitcoin evangelist. For those who follow the billionaire on the social network Twitter, it is impossible to know that bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency, is going through a turbulent period marked by a drop in value of more than 72% since its November all-time high.
US News and World Report
Cano Health Exploring Sale After Receiving Buyout Interest
(Reuters) -U.S. primary care provider Cano Health is exploring a sale and working with advisors after receiving acquisition interest, according to people familiar with the matter. Cano Health has received buyout interest from potential buyers including Humana Inc and CVS Health Corp, the sources said. Cano, which went public last...
zycrypto.com
Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange Lists on P2PB2B Exchange
Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange (LCX) introduces a new blockchain ecosystem. Its goal is to become one of the world’s first regulated digital asset exchanges and security token exchanges. Principles that guide LCX:. A secure environment. LCX secures its infrastructure using the best security practices, tools, and techniques. A transparent process....
blockworks.co
Nomura Targets Crypto Venture Space With Laser Digital
Japan-based financial giant’s Laser Digital intends to launch trading and investment products in the coming months. Japan-based financial giant Nomura is looking to expand its digital asset ambitions with a new crypto-focused company that would invest in the space’s innovators, as well as offer trading and other investment products to institutional clients.
CoinDesk
Crypto Intelligence Firm Coin Metrics Partners With Hedge Fund Two Sigma for Institutional Push
Hedge fund Two Sigma’s trading data system Venn is teaming up with Coin Metrics, a provider of intelligence to cryptocurrency investors, to help make crypto market infrastructure friendlier for institutions accustomed to traditional capital markets. Venn’s suite of investment evaluation, due diligence and asset allocation workflows will be combined...
