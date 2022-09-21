Coinbase fell in Monday’s trading session, as a conflicted picture of positive corporate news and negative macroeconomic conditions leaves investors uncertain going forward. It’s been a bad day for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, as the stock is down in today’s session. The overall decline in cryptocurrencies sent Coinbase lower, as values on the leading coins slipped to lows not seen in the last several months. Given the overall state of the last several months, that’s a pretty substantial drop indeed. A slate of other developments, like one particularly large bitcoin investor moving coin off Coinbase, also contributed to the drop.

