Read full article on original website
Kristina Kalabrezos
3d ago
instead of just taking a picture you couldve just hit the emergency call button in train cars and/or subway platforms but I bet she didnt want her ride interupted by EMS and transit police stopping the train because thats what happens when we're alerted.Us station agents and rail control persons provide help when we are notified so stop the b.s
Reply
12
Nina Laboard
3d ago
This is a DAM SHAME! ALL OF THOSE PEOPLE SITTING ON THAT TRAIN THAT TOOK NO CONCERN OR CARE, BETTER PRAY THAT THEY NEVER END UP IN A DIER SITUATION LIKE THIS OR WORSE! OR EVEN SOMEONE WHO THEY LOVE OR CARE ABOUT! GOD IS WATCHING!!!
Reply
8
Mike Litorus
3d ago
That's the cleanest NYC bum I've ever seen. And he's being courteous not taking up any seats. I wish all NY homeless were this way
Reply(1)
10
Related
Woman targeted and fatally struck down by Queens hit-and-run driver amid wild street melee, say NYPD and witnesses
A hit-and-run driver deliberately ran down and killed a 31-year-old woman amid a chaotic melee early Saturday morning in Queens, police sources and witnesses said. The deadly altercation began around 2:30 a.m. in South Richmond Hill as a large fight broke out in a bar, the Showtime Bar and Lounge, in the business district near the corner of 101st Ave. and 120th St., police and witnesses said. ...
Food delivery person shot during group dispute on Brooklyn street; gunman sought
Police are searching for a gunman wanted for striking a food delivery person during a group dispute earlier this week in Brooklyn.
Video of Fire Truck Stuck on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights Sparks More Debate About Open Streets Initiative
A video posted online showing an FDNY fire truck failing to maneuver a turn on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights has intensified the dispute between advocates and opponents of the avenue’s Open Streets initiative. The video, which was posted to Twitter Saturday, shows a firetruck traveling westbound on 34th...
NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets
NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
queenoftheclick.com
Traffic Lights Out at 86th Street & 5th Avenue
The traffic lights are not working in any direction on 86th Street and 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge! YIKES! John Quaglione shared a photo and things pretty look calm so far.
bkreader.com
Women slashed, punched in Atlantic Ave. Subway Station Attacks
A man slashed a woman in the face in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn subway platform, then ran upstairs and repeatedly punched another random woman in the face, police said Thursday. The first victim, age 30, was standing on the northbound 5 Train platform at the Flatbush Ave./Atlantic Ave....
VIDEO: Woman falls inside Coney Island station as robber forcefully grabs her purse
A 31-year-old woman was robbed while waiting for a train at a Coney Island subway station Thursday, police said Friday as they released video of the brazen theft.
Woman dies in Queens hit-and-run incident on Saturday morning
Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Queens. Police are investigating an incident that left a woman dead in Richmond Hill early Saturday morning, as well as a nearby involving men slashed and also hit by a vehicle. [ more › ]
IN THIS ARTICLE
bkreader.com
Cops Checking on 22-Year-Old Woman Find Horror Scene in East NY Apartment
Police called to a Brooklyn apartment made a gruesome discovery Wednesday, with suitcases in the home found to contain human body parts, according to police. Officers were called to the Linwood Apartments on Linwood Street in East New York around 1:30 p.m. Police said they were conducting a […] Click here to view original web page at www.nbcnewyork.com.
NYPD arrests last teen sought for fatal beating of Queens taxi driver
A 16-year-old girl was arrested as the last suspect in the fatal beating of a Queens taxi driver that took place last month, police announced on Friday.
WHERE'S ARIYAH? Girl, 12, last seen leaving SI home
The NYPD is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her Staten Island home this week.
fox5ny.com
Immunocompromised NYC subway riders say they feel abandoned by masking rule changes
The MTA's move to drop the mask mandate on trains and subways earlier this month was applauded by many, but it has sparked fear among riders who are immunocompromised. Now, some of those riders are pushing to have a designated subway car where masks are still required.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYPD finds woman’s dismembered body parts in suitcases; search is on for boyfriend, according to police sources
It was a gruesome discovery, and now, after a woman's dismembered body was found in suitcases in her apartment in Brooklyn, police investigators are searching for at least one person of interest in connection with the crime.
bkmag.com
Brooklyn has 3 of the 5 best subway stations in the city, straphangers say
Here’s another reason why Brooklyn is superior to everywhere else: We have some of the best subway stations in the city. Although the bar is admittedly low, the results from a recently released MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey show that Brooklyn has three of the top five highest-rated subway stations.
Latino couple living American Dream with nail ‘saloon’
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The co-founders of a Brooklyn nail salon came to the United States as children from El Salvador and Colombia. Growing up, they lived in the same building. Now, years later, the husband-and-wife team created Lili and Cata, a go-to spot for unique manicures and pedicures in Greenpoint. PIX11’s Arrianee LeBeau tells […]
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
Driver in Tesla hits boy, 11, crossing Brooklyn street on scooter critically injuring him
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Brooklyn Wednesday night while riding a scooter, authorities said.
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
VIDEO: 4 struck in Brooklyn drive-by shooting, gunman sought
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who struck four men in a drive-by shooting earlier this month in Brooklyn, according to authorities.
‘He always put others first.’ Cab driver who was fatally beaten remembered at funeral service
The ceremony was emotional for Gyimah’s loved ones and four young children who are still in disbelief that their father is gone.
Comments / 58