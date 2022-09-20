Read full article on original website
Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat
Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
England reporter notebook: When does Gareth Southgate's side's blip become a malaise?
A key question for England, Gareth Southgate and the supporters now is when does a blip become a malaise, writes Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett following Gareth Southgate's side's 1-0 defeat to Italy. England suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy which saw Southgate's side relegated to League B...
Gareth Southgate insists he is right person to lead England to World Cup in Qatar
Under-fire Gareth Southgate remains convinced he is the right person to lead England into the World Cup and is confident that the team will click in Qatar. Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer's European Championship, England are among the favourites to lift the trophy this winter.
England Women vs India Women: Live updates from final ODI game at Lord's as hosts look to avoid series sweep
Follow over-by-over updates from Lord's as England take on India's women looking to avoid a series sweep. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
England vs India: Opinion split over 'Mankad' finish to ODI series - was wicket within the spirit of cricket?
India's decision to run out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end secured victory in the last one-day international of the summer at Lord's, but was the dismissal within the spirit of the game?. Dean was run out at the non-striker's end just as England looked to be closing in on...
Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud score in France win as Netherlands close on Nations League finals - round-up
France kept their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League alive as goals by Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud secured a 2-0 home victory over Austria on Thursday. Mbappe opened the scoring with a stunning goal before Giroud, who again showed coach Didier Deschamps he is...
Hamza Choudhury can have huge impact if he elects to play for Bangladesh says Watford boss Rob Edwards
Hamza Choudhury can become a beacon of inspiration for the next generation if he chooses to play international football for Bangladesh, says Watford head coach Rob Edwards. The Loughborough-born former England U21 midfielder, who has Grenadien and Sylheti heritage, last week opened the door to the possibility of playing for Bangladesh in an interview - aired on Sky Sports News - with Nujum Sports, where he became the Muslim athlete support group's latest ambassador.
Antony On Adapting To Manchester United Life And Bonding With Casemiro
Manchester United and Brazil star Antony has spoken about adapting to life at the club and bonding with his compatriot Casemiro - saying that training is "Very different" to what he was used to at Ajax.
England women's coach contenders: Who could take over from Lisa Keightley and lead a young England side?
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced in August that she will not extend her contract and the ODI series against India would be her last. Keightley led England to the semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as well as the final of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.
Gallagher Premiership: Worcester thrash Newcastle 39-5 | Warriors players voted on whether to play against Falcons
Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond revealed his players held a vote on Friday over whether to go ahead with Saturday's match against Newcastle Falcons. The Sixways club face being suspended from all competitions on Monday unless they can convince the Rugby Football Union they have a credible financial plan to continue.
RFU defends decision to fly England women to New Zealand World Cup in economy after men's squad flew to 2019 tournament in business class
The RFU has defended its decision to fly the England women's squad to the World Cup in New Zealand in economy class – in contrast to their male counterparts. England's men travelled to the 2019 World Cup in Japan in business class. The RFU's official travel partner, British Airways,...
Rugby Championship
Rugby Championship: South Africa beat Argentina but can't prevent All Blacks winning title. South Africa defeated Argentina 38-21 on the final day of the 2022 Rugby Championship. The Springboks took the victory but would have need a wider winning margin if they were to threaten the All Blacks at the...
Lotte Wubben-Moy interview: The England defender cementing the legacy of a historic summer for the Lionesses
The last few months have been a wild ride for Lotte Wubben-Moy. The Arsenal and England defender signed a new contract with the club she has always supported at the end of April, was part of the team that missed out on the Women's Super League title by a point in May and, by the end of July, had a European champions' medal round her neck.
Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Ryan Christie sends Steve Clarke's side back top of Nations League group
Ryan Christie's late penalty returned Scotland to the top of their Nations League group as they came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 at Hampden Park. Jack Hendry headed in Christie's floated delivery (49) to equalise for Scotland after John Egan's drilled opener following a corner (18), before Christie sealed the win from the spot after a handball by Alan Browne (82).
Gareth Southgate: England must be completely ruthless from now until World Cup; FIFA yet to sanction 'OneLove' armband
Gareth Southgate says England must be "completely ruthless" from here on out as World Cup preparations ramp up on the back of June's chastening Nations League results. England are in Milan to take on Euro 2020 final foes Italy on Friday evening knowing defeat will see them relegated from the top tier of the Nations League.
FIFA・
Pakistan vs England: Harry Brook & Ben Duckett star with bat as tourists retake series lead
England retook the lead in their T20I series with Pakistan after a brilliant unbeaten century stand between Harry Brook and Ben Duckett set up a dominant 63-run victory in Karachi. Brook struck 81 from just 35 deliveries, while Duckett added 70 from 42 balls as England posted 221-3 after being...
Super League: 10 memorable Grand Final moments on Old Trafford showpiece's 25th anniversary
This year's Betfred Super League Grand Final marks the 25th anniversary of the inaugural edition of the competition's Old Trafford showpiece. Ever since Wigan Warriors defeated Leeds Rhinos 10-4 in that first edition way back in 1998, the title-decider has thrown up plenty of moments which remain talked about to this day.
EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough win
Sheffield Wednesday defeated Wycombe 3-1 to close to within a point of Sky Bet League One's top two. Neither Ipswich nor Portsmouth were in action and Wednesday ensured they took full advantage to spoil Gareth Ainsworth's 10-year anniversary in charge of the Chairboys. The visitors had a nightmare start as...
Worcester Warriors will treat Saturday 'like last game at Sixways', director of rugby Steve Diamond says
Steve Diamond says Worcester Warriors will treat Saturday's meeting with Newcastle as though it is their last ever game at Sixways. Warriors rugby director Diamond has described the club's current succession of dark days as a "period of near-purgatory". Worcester have until early Monday evening to provide the Rugby Football...
Super League Grand Final: Kristian Woolf backs St Helens for five in a row | Rohan Smith: Leeds Rhinos were second-best
Kristian Woolf is in no doubt St Helens are well-placed to make a push for a fifth-straight Betfred Super League title in 2023 after their 24-12 win over Leeds Rhinos in Saturday's Grand Final. The Australian signed his time off as Saints head coach by overseeing a record-breaking fourth-straight win...
