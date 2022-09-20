ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat

Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
SPORTS
SkySports

Gareth Southgate insists he is right person to lead England to World Cup in Qatar

Under-fire Gareth Southgate remains convinced he is the right person to lead England into the World Cup and is confident that the team will click in Qatar. Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer's European Championship, England are among the favourites to lift the trophy this winter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nasser Hussain
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Nick
Person
Harry Brook
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Jason Roy
SkySports

Hamza Choudhury can have huge impact if he elects to play for Bangladesh says Watford boss Rob Edwards

Hamza Choudhury can become a beacon of inspiration for the next generation if he chooses to play international football for Bangladesh, says Watford head coach Rob Edwards. The Loughborough-born former England U21 midfielder, who has Grenadien and Sylheti heritage, last week opened the door to the possibility of playing for Bangladesh in an interview - aired on Sky Sports News - with Nujum Sports, where he became the Muslim athlete support group's latest ambassador.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Pakistan#World Cricket#The Three Lions
SkySports

Rugby Championship

Rugby Championship: South Africa beat Argentina but can't prevent All Blacks winning title. South Africa defeated Argentina 38-21 on the final day of the 2022 Rugby Championship. The Springboks took the victory but would have need a wider winning margin if they were to threaten the All Blacks at the...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Ryan Christie sends Steve Clarke's side back top of Nations League group

Ryan Christie's late penalty returned Scotland to the top of their Nations League group as they came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 at Hampden Park. Jack Hendry headed in Christie's floated delivery (49) to equalise for Scotland after John Egan's drilled opener following a corner (18), before Christie sealed the win from the spot after a handball by Alan Browne (82).
WORLD
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough win

Sheffield Wednesday defeated Wycombe 3-1 to close to within a point of Sky Bet League One's top two. Neither Ipswich nor Portsmouth were in action and Wednesday ensured they took full advantage to spoil Gareth Ainsworth's 10-year anniversary in charge of the Chairboys. The visitors had a nightmare start as...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy